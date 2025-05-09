Niantic Spatial has launched its mixed reality pet game Hello, Dot on Quest 3, bringing it out of early access and packing in a heap of new features.

Hello, Dot is what the studio calls a “mixed reality showcase” from its host of AR experiences, which the studio kicked off on mobile with Peridot in 2023.

In addition to Hello, Dot for Quest 3, Niantic Spatial’s other XR experiences include Peridot Beyond for Snap Spectacles, Pause with Peridot and Snap-a-Dot for Web AR, and SunnyTune for Apple Vision Pro.

Now, fresh out of early access on Quest 3, the studio has included a number of new features to Hello, Dot including:

Dots with a richer personality and new playful antics

A whimsical arcade machine with dot play dates

Gen AI-powered customization via voice prompts

Minigames like Dotball and Eating Contests

A nod to the future and the possibilities of Peridot agentic AI guide

The new arcade machine lets you cycle through various activities, such as new mini-games to play, which include Play Dates, Dotball (i.e. dodgeball), or an Eating Contest with you Dot. By participating in these mini-games, you can earn in-game currency, which you can then trade in at the shop for accessories for your Dot, such as outfits and playful items.

“With this major evolution of Hello, Dot, we’re not just adding new gameplay; we’re pushing deeper into the magic of true mixed reality interaction,” said Asim Ahmed, Global Product Marketing Lead, who further noted the app is “exploring how digital life can enhance our physical spaces, fuels our passion as we build towards a future where technology seamlessly weaves wonder into the fabric of our everyday reality.”

Hello, Dot now also includes a new Gen AI-powered Dot customizer, letting you grab a virtual microphone and describe the look you want you Dot to have, and dunk them into a magical paint bucket for the desired effect.

You can find Hello, Dot over on the Horizon Store for free, which exclusively supports Quest 3 and 3S.