Ambitious Tactical Shooter ‘Falcon Fall’ Aims for AAA Quality, Coming to PC VR in Late 2026

Falcon Fall is an upcoming co-op tactical shooter from new indie studio Infinit Entertainment, which says it’s aiming to deliver “AAA quality in VR—with a focus on visuals, immersion, authenticity, and next-generation presence.”

Developed in Unreal Engine 5 by a team of VR veterans and combat-experienced advisors, Falcon Fall just got a reveal trailer, showing off action the studio says is inspired by modern tactical shooters, such as Ready or Not (2023) and Onward (2020), and films like Black Hawk Down (2001).

It’s difficult to tell whether we’re seeing any actual gameplay in the trailer, guided cinematics, or a mix of both. Still, it’s early days, so we’ll be following the studio’s YouTube channel and Discord (invite link) for more leading up to release.

Aiming for a real-world battlefield experience, Infinit Entertainment says Falcon Fall is combining “handcrafted missions with dynamic systems to create a sense of living, breathing combat operations.”

“We’re not just making another VR shooter—we’re building something that feels alive, unpredictable, and unforgettable,” says Infinit Entertainment’s ‘Echo Charlie’. “This is about tension, presence, and the kind of authenticity that only comes from stories told by those who lived them.”

In the meantime, you can wishlist Falcon Fall on Steam for PC VR headsets; the studio says it’s launching there first in late 2026, although it may support other headsets at a later point.