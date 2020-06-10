After adding VR support and a host of new features, one of the biggest redemption stories in gaming history still isn’t over. No Man’s Sky is finally getting cross-play support for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, which of course includes PSVR and SteamVR headsets.

Developer Hello Games today announced on their official blog that the space faring sim No Man’s Sky is getting cross-platform multiplayer support starting Thursday, June 11th.

“A tremendous amount of work has gone into this update and the underlying technology and systems,” Hello Games founder Sean Murray says. “We’ve moved to an entirely new networking architecture, with more flexibility for the future, allowing players to play together regardless of platform. I’m very proud of the team that has worked so hard to make this happen.”

Murray additionally says new content updates, “large and small for the future” are in the pipeline.

Tomorrow’s update comes hot on the heels of the game’s April update, which brought bipedal mechs to the game.