Ever since last year’s Beyond update to No Man’s Sky, which among other things brought VR support to the galactic sandbox game, there seems to be a steady stream of content still rolling out from developers Hello Games. Now, players on all platforms, including PSVR and PC VR, can pilot their very own bipedal mech.

Called the ‘Minotaur Heavy Exocraft Hybrid’, the mech gives players a new way of exploring planets and collecting resources.

Arriving with a jetpack, immunity to all planetary hazards, upgradable mining lasers, and the ability to outfit the Exocraft with solar panels to recharge their engines during daylight, the Minotaur certainly sounds like something worth researching an unlocking.

As an added bonus, VR players get an immersive first-person, in-cockpit view and to joysticks to control the mech’s movement.

This month’s Exo Mech update follows February’s Living Ship update which brought to the game bio-mechnical crafts that you can grow and fly your own living space ship.