NVIDIA is upgrading its Variable Rate Supersampling (VRSS) with support for headsets with eye-tracking, allowing the rendered application to improve performance by increasing quality where the user is looking, while decreasing it elsewhere.

Nvidia today announced the latest version of VRSS, a foveated rendering implementation that works with any of the company’s RTX series GPUs and any application which supports DirectX 11, forward rendering, and MSAA.

The first version of VRSS only offered static foveated rendering which increased the effective resolution at the center of the image (where the lens is the sharpest), while decreasing the quality outside of the central area, effectively concentrating the GPU power where it matters most. The foveated rendering region can be supersampled up to 8x.

Image courtesy NVIDIA

VRSS 2 adds support for dynamic foveated rendering which allows the system to move the supersampled area to wherever the eye is looking. Although lens sharpness drops off as the user looks away from the center of the lens, there can still be perceptual benefits to supersampling outside the center of the lens.

This of course only works for headsets equipped with eye-tracking tracking, which is not common in consumer-grade VR headsets today, but is expected to become more widespread in the future.

Out of the gate, Nvidia says that the dynamic foveated rendering in VRSS 2 will support HP’s new Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition headset. In the future we hope to see support added for HTC’s Vive Pro Eye and Varjo headsets, both of which include eye-tracking hardware.

VRSS 2 is supported as of GeForce driver version R465 which became available on March 30th. Users must enable VRSS via the Nvidia Control Panel (Manage 3D Settings > Global Settings > Virtual Reality – Variable Rate Supersampling > Adaptive).

Although eye-tracking headsets themselves appear to require per-headset integrations to support dynamic foveated rendering with VRSS 2, Nvidia says that applications don’t need to be modified in any way to get the benefits of VRSS 2, provided they support DirectX 11, forward rendering, and MSAA. That’s a good thing because it means developers don’t need to rely on any technology that’s specific to Nvidia GPUs in order to benefit from VRSS 2.

Developers with compatible titles need only to submit their application to Nvidia for consideration. If the application benefits from VRSS 2, Nvidia will whitelist the app to use VRSS 2 in a future driver update.

Nvidia today also published a new list with all games currently supporting VRSS:

Games Supporting NVIDIA VRSS – April 12th, 2021
Battlewake Raw Data
Boneworks Rec Room
Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
Doctor Who: The Edge of Time Robo Recall
Eternity Warriors VR Sairento VR
Hot Dogs, Horeshoes, & Hand Grenades Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope
In Death Skeet: VR Target Shooting
Job Simulator Sniper Elite VR
Killing Floor: Incursion Space Pirate Trainer
L.A. Noire VR Special Force VR: Infinity War
Lone Echo Spiderman Far From Home
Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond Spiderman Homecoming VR
Mercenary 2: Silicon Rising Talos Principle VR
Onward VR The Soulkeeper VR
Pavlov VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
PokerStars VR VRChat

  • TechPassion

    Do you think the VR user will not notice something is changing or is in worse quality/blured on the edge of his eye focus area? I think this foveated rendering is a total bs. Not needed at all.

    • Hacker4748

      Do you think the VR user will not notice something is changing or is in worse quality/blured on the edge of his eye focus area?

      We actually know that with absolute certainty. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/e4520a151f176cabf461b4f2f70491af33c18018e3fba533e4dee2615849d5c6.jpg

      • JDawg

        That pic is magic

    • benz145

      It depends on the specific implementation. If you go from 1x sampling across the whole frame and 8x sampling in the middle, users won’t see any difference in the periphery compared to if they weren’t using VRSS at all.

      Ostensibly it’s also possible to go to less than 1x sampling outside the middle which could introduce visible artifacts compared to not using VRSS.

      It depends on the content and the headset as well. Ideally you want the falloff to be equal to lens blur so that you benefit from reduced shading outside the center without any perceptual differences. This is difficult to tune however as each headset has different lens characteristics and everyone has different vision.

      Eye-tracking makes things a bit easier so it’s nice they are adding it.

      • Chris Omega

        You won’t notice less than 1x sampling outside of your fovea.

        The whole point of foveated rendering is that you are unable to notice the quality loss outside of your fovea.

        • benz145

          Yes, that’s the theory. In reality it’s actually very difficult to reduce quality without introducing perceptual artifacts. Here’s a pretty interesting article explaining some facets of this: https://www.roadtovr.com/nvidia-perceptually-based-foveated-rendering-research/

          I’ve seen many foveated rendering approaches with eye-tracking which are not fast or accurate enough to be invisible. I’ve seen a few which have nailed it though.

    • xyzs

      The figues are not precise but like 95 percent of your perception sits inside a 5 percent zone in the center of your view (the fovea).

      You think it’s bullshit to skip the heavy high quality rendering in the zones where you brain and eyes have such low perception that you are almost blind ?…

      No, it’s the best optimization that can happen to VR and this is thanks to humain vision limits.

      In the futur, I think this can be optimized further by applying several progressive levels of reduced quality rendering around the fovea instead of just 2 with a sharp transition like in the current examples.

  • Have they fixed big stutters when vrss is enabled? I guess not. They hyped this tech to the oblivion and everyone forgot about it.

  • Byaaface

    The technology is cool, but honestly having half the screen blue and the surrounding be tinted red is just going to be distracting. I wish they could just make the tint more subtle, but otherwise really think the blue/red will really help with the 3D effect!

    • JDawg

      Is this a joke or are you serious?

    • Bob

      I’m sorry to inform you but VRSS isn’t a technology. It is actually a game which you can launch through the Nvidia control panel! :)

  • Ad

    I don’t think eye tracking is remotely worth it. I feel like we could get most of what we want from DLSS.