John Carmack, former CTO of Oculus and legendary programmer, isn’t shy when it comes to voicing his opinions on all things XR. To Carmack, Meta’s block-slashing rhythm game Beat Saber (2018) was “far more important than Half-Life: Alyx” in pushing adoption of the medium.

While Valve’s PC VR game Half-Life: Alyx (2020) is largely prized as the pinnacle of ‘AAA’ VR gaming, Carmack maintains Beat Saber was “far more important,” owing to the hit rhythm game’s release on the original Quest in 2019.

“Whenever I post something critical of Meta’s handling of VR, there are always some old timers that pile on with “Yeah! More AAA PC VR Games is the way to win!”, Carmack says in a recent X post. “To be clear — standalone VR was the biggest win that VR ever had, by a huge margin, and Beat Saber was far more important than Half-Life Alyx.”

To Carmack, creating ‘AAA’ games exclusively for PC VR headsets simply isn’t a worthwhile pursuit for studios looking for a return on investment:

“Using a PC to drive VR experiences is a boutique niche. Still valuable and definitely worth supporting as a bonus feature, but not something that was going to turn into even console level success, let alone mobile level,” Carmack says.

It’s difficult to argue with Carmack on that point. To date, Beat Saber has generated 10 million unit sales on Quest alone, which doesn’t take into account the mountain of paid DLC music packs Meta has released over the years, including packs from Metallica, Britney Spears, Daft Punk, 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Dr Dre and more.

While Valve has never released specific download numbers, according to estimates aggregated by SteamDB, Half-Life: Alyx has between 2.2 million and 4.4 million owners at the time of this writing.

That’s not to say ‘AAA’ PC games can’t create what Carmack calls “VR bonus features” though, which would ostensibly entail sidelining VR support as an optional mode while developing for traditional monitors:

“The economics of AAA development were never going to be widely brought to bear on a PC accessory. I do think there is opportunity for AAA content to profitably have “VR bonus features”, but not fully designed-for-VR projects at comparable levels of effort.”

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Daniel Dobson

    A non VR version of Beat Saber, would be a diminished version. It plays to the strengths of the hardware, just as Tetris once did on handhelds.

    • Ondrej

      Not sure if Tetris is a good analogy since Tetris was invented without any involvement of handhelds.

  • Dale Kirkley

    I wish he was wrong.

    He isn't.

  • The Power

    This guy is short sighted. Alyx is the most important VR game ever if not one of the most important video games ever. You can't measure the importance of a game from just looking at downloads and revinue. Beat saber is like a phone game you play on VR whereas Alyx is what VR is supposed to be. The problem is VR still has not been adopted by enough people and this is mainly due to the lack of AAA game experiences. It's a bit of a catch 22 unfortunately. I do think his advice of developing AAA games for both flat screen and VR at the same time is a fair way forward to satisfy the bean counters who are solely interested in revinue but also continue to push the state of the art in gaming. Eventually VR will be the main platform and flat screen support will be the afterthought rather than how it is now…so long as companies continue to produce content so that utilization of VR can continue to rise.

  • xyzs

    Well, I deeply respect JC, and he's right on the financial and growth side of things, Beat Saber is a mainstream banger that was needed for VR sells.

    However, technology is also defined by what the state-of-the-art looks like, and HLA is by far the gem that showed the world what VR can achieve.
    So, it's not the Beat Saber is more important, they are both important in 2 different ways.

    Let's take smartphones, iPhone was the top reference and a luxury product from the beginning (the HLA of smartphones) and Android Phones were the much more accessible and much more popular in terms of sales (the Beat saber of smartphones).

    Yet, if humanity had to mention and remember one smartphone product line this is to be remembered, would it be the famous iPhone, or would it be Android ?

    The answer is the iPhone, same goes with HLA vs Beat saber.

    • Dragon Marble

      Why is Beat Sable not state-of-the-art in terms of innovation? What exactly is HLA's technological achievement?

      If you spend more resources, you build a bigger game. That's a given. On the other hand, if someone ports Alyx to Quest, I would call taht a real technological achievement.

      • xyzs

        Beat saber has zero innovation.
        They borrow the lightsaber concept from Star Wars and blended it with existing Fruit Ninja, then added music to it to make it more attractive and fun. That's it.
        Any dev with 1 year experience can develop that game easy.

        I am even surprised they were not sued by Disney greedy lawyers yet.

        • Dragon Marble

          The reason HLA may still be the king is simply because — after it revealed the ceiling of the VR market — all subsequent developers have readjusted and put a corresponding ceiling on the budgets.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        Are you serious? Even if we ignore all the incredible world building, emphasis on exploration and direct interaction, and all the books that will be written only about the design innovations that HL:A brought to VR, the level of purely technical optimization they achieved is mind boggling. We saw Fallout 4 VR forcing GTX 1080s to their knees in 2017 due to lacking optimization, and for most it took 3rd party FSR hacks to get it to run at decent speed.

        Meanwhile 2020 HL:A not only ran well on a GTX 1060, but it dynamically adapted to the available performance with barely any visible degradation on weaker machines. It looked gorgeous everywhere, and weapons handling was phenomenal on day one, esp. compared to the WTF mess of unpatched FO4 lacking scopes. Heck, people managed to stream HL:A from a Steam Deck with VRDesktop and its SSW reprojection on Quest. Not necessarily recommended, but playable, and testament to the incredible technical achievement and level of optimization HL:A offered in addition to its groundbreaking game design.

        And as esp. the CPU part in Quest 3 is still lacking compared the power of the APU in the 2022 Steamdeck, a port of HL:A with lots of CPU heavy physics would still result in a subpar experience. Even if for some reasons Valve decided to support Quest in its required Source game engine in the first place. Mobile HL:A will have to wait for an x86 AMD APU powered Deckard.

        • Dragon Marble

          HLA is not open world. They took the approach of "crafting a small room at a time".

          • Christian Schildwaechter

            That argument is valid for Red Matter 2, which is carefully designed to only ever have to render a very limited amount of objects, and heavily relies on pre-baked lighting. This is what causes people to wrongly assume that mobile ARM SoCs can now offer near the performance of PCVR, while it really is mostly excellent level design and cleverly painting the walls.

            HL:A is a linear game (not "open world"), but offers tons of pretty open spaces with lots of moving objects and dynamic lighting still simply impossible on mobile. The opening scene has you standing on a balcony, looking over City 17. Yes, it also uses clever level design to reduce the load on mid-range GPUs that also have to render it in much higher resolutions and frame rates for two eyes than flat AAA titles. But the wide and open landscapes in FO4 you were probably referring to with "open world" aren't the only parts where performance was abysmal. And game developers have know for some time how to deal with open views through draw distance tricks like level of detail and imposters, which is why flat Fallout 4 ran just fine on PS4 hardware from 2013.

  • lobtronic

    Sad that this is a current conversation when HL:A came out in 2020 and Beat Saber 2019.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: There is an important difference between showing what is possible and showing that it is financially viable, and both HL:A and Beat Saber were crucial for VR, just in different ways.

    The wording is important here. Carmack doesn't say that AAA PCVR doesn't make sense, he says AAA PCVR "only" won't be financially viable. He also doesn't say that AAA Quest would be financially viable either. This is pretty much what Sony seems to have concluded when designing the PSVR2: the VR market in general is too niche to pay for the insane budgets of AAA, so the best you can do is attach VR to already existing AAA projects that will make their money back with flat screen sales, now called hybrid games.

    And this has delivered some of the most impressive VR games, first on PSVR1 with Resident Evil 7, Skyrim VR and Fallout 4 VR, and now with RE4/RE8 and Gran Turismo 7 on PSVR2. A lot of PCVR users playing flat AAA titles in VR with the help of UEVR is pretty much the DIY version of hybrid games.

    Even though some early hybrid games were very successful, VR was clearly an afterthought, with esp. proper 6DoF controller support missing, so everybody started asking for games designed directly for VR instead of being patched for it, which seamed feasible when VR was still expected to rapidly grow to tens of millions of users. But nobody had done proper 6DoF VR design before, and out of the big gaming studios, only Ubisoft dared to release a number of mid-sized VR-only games that were still mostly experiments.

    And this is where Valve stepped in with Half-Life: Alyx: not to prove that AAA VR was financially viable, instead to show how to do VR game design right. No doubt they hoped that this would entice other AAAs to follow suit, but it first and foremost was a beacon to guide the design of future VR game development. HL:A blew a lot of people's mind and showed what you can do in this immersive medium. And even though we never got a second title like Valve's lighthouse project that lists a whopping 393 people in the credits, you can clearly see the impact it had on current hybrid design in for example RE8.

    I'd agree with Carmack that Beat Saber did way more to popularize VR than HL:A, simply because it provided such an excellent and recognizable entry point drawing in new users. I mean, you get to play play with lightsabers, and tons of people who never touched a VR HMD will recognize it immediately. Beat Saber users also show way higher retention, and it was the first game that made people realize you could use VR for fitness, bringing in a whole new group of users. All this helped grow VR and thereby made developing other VR games even possible.

    HL:A didn't do all that much for growing VR directly, even though we saw a one-time doubling of SteamVR user numbers after it released that never dropped back to pre-release levels. It mostly showed what VR can do, and it's legacy will be less pushing VR into the mainstream, and more having forever changed the minds of a generation of game developers that will design everything that will still come in the future. VR would be much poorer without both Beat Saber and Half-Life: Alyx.

  • Ondrej

    1. Full beat saber experience was never possible on standalone. Only on PC. And vrchat's impact was far more important for human lives than beat saber and that case is even more skewed towards PC.

    2. It's funny how many PC enthusiasts are not aware that after releasing Rage Carmack became a MOBILE dev only. His ONLY reason to join Oculus was the deal with Samsung to create GearVR. He also did NOT want to join the Rift/PC department and always stayed at GearVR/GO/Quest. He also believed controllers didn't have future and it should be just hand tracking. Ironic with Beat saber (and he did notice that irony)

    3. John is a statistics guy. He is far more impressed by mainstream appeals and big numbers of users than anything else, like quality or artistic relevancy. He was following creator of Flappy Bird the moment it became viral – do you think he was impressed by gameplay? No. Just the number of downloads.

    Tl;Dr stop projecting your vision of a person on a person. Just because Carmack is a genius programmer and inventor it doesn't mean he has to perceive the world the way you imagine a person like that should.

    • brandon9271

      What is full beat saber experience that's missing on the standalone Quest version?