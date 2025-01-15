Meta typically doesn’t detail player numbers, or even sales figures for its various Quest headsets, which means we usually have to get creative. Now, the block-slashing rhythm game Beat Saber—the company’s most popular game—appears to have sold nearly 10 million units on Quest alone.

Beat Saber’s ‘Pure’ achievement requires the player to clear any level without any modifiers, which basically anyone can do just by booting up the game for the first time and playing any of the super easy beginner levels.

It’s the best watermark we have to see who bought the game and actually played it for even a few minutes. As highlighted by X user James Kelley, that achievement now accounts for 9.7 million users.

Here’s some back-of-the-napkin math to dig a little deeper: Beat Saber was bundled for a short time with new Quest 2 purchases for a five-month period in 2022, which may account for a good slice of those 9.7 million users on Quest.

Lets assume that five-month period doesn’t account for a 7.35% gap in sales out of the 68 total months of its existence on Quest though, but around triple that just to be on the conservative side.

Assuming that 20% of players received the game for “free” on Quest, this leaves 7.76 million paid players, which means Beat Saber generated $233 million in revenue on Quest from the base game alone, which is priced at $30 (and never goes on sale). Roughly speaking, this equates to ~$3.42 million revenue per month when calculated over its lifetime on Quest.

Notably, that doesn’t take into account the game’s massive catalogue of paid DLC music packs, which are typically priced at around $15, or $2 per song, or its revenue generated on other platforms, which includes PSVR/PSVR 2, SteamVR headsets, or Meta PC.

The game’s staying power can largely be attributed to two things: it’s an awesome game for VR newcomers, and has also benefitted from a constant flow of recognizable bands included in DLC since it was released. Just last month, Beat Saber released its biggest (and most expensive) music pack yet, the Metallica Music Pack, priced at $20, following a slew of releases last year which included DLC featuring Britney Spears, Daft Punk, as well as hip hop legends 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr Dre and more.