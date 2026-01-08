‘UNDERDOGS’ PSVR 2 Port Won’t Get Multiplayer Due to Low Player Numbers

UNDERDOGS (2024) landed on PSVR 2 back in March 2025, making the popular physics-based mech brawler available across all major VR headsets. While the game is slated to get full multiplayer support on Quest and SteamVR, PSVR 2 owners won’t be so lucky.

The News

Developer One Hamsa released the news via an Instagram reel this week that Underdogs won’t be getting multiplayer content on PSVR 2.

“Porting to PlayStation is a ton of work. It took months to port Underdogs,” said Game Director Dave Levy. “We are a really small team. We have a pretty small budget to work with and we really need to make every work hour count, so we were hoping to reach a lot of new players with this port, but that didn’t happen. It really bums me to say it, but the truth is that without more of you we simply can’t afford to add whole new parts of the game like multiplayer.”

While full multiplayer support is still in the works for Quest and PC VR versions, both platforms recently received an update last month that brought a multiplayer mini-game, called ‘BALLTAG’, which the studio maintains is “the first stop on the way to multiplayer.”

The single player roguelike is highly rated across PC VR and Quest, garnering both an ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ overall user score on Steam and a [4.8/5] user score on Quest.

Underdogs was also awarded our Excellence in Locomotion and Excellence in Indie Development in in 2024’s Road to VR Game of the Year Awards.

My Take

Here I go again, rehashing the same points I made in my recent piece on why Capcom isn’t bringing a VR adaptation of Resident Evil Requiem to PSVR 2. Every time I hear a veteran developer essentially say “PSVR 2 isn’t worth it,” it bears mentioning: Sony basically gave up on PSVR 2 right after its 2023 launch.

And honestly, I’m surprised developer interest in PSVR 2 hadn’t waned earlier. Not only has Sony not invested in its second-gen VR platform to nearly the same degree it did with the original 2016 PSVR for PS4, it has also entirely cut PSVR 2 loose from the PS5 console ecosystem with the addition of an optional wired adapter that allows users to play SteamVR games via a VR-capable computer. It’s contrary to the entire ethos of the closed console ecosystem.

If you own a PSVR 2, you might still be getting new games in the coming month/years—some developers have large enough teams and enough console know-how to make porting relatively straight forward. Still, I’d expect to hear a lot more developer stories like One Hamsa’s, as the player pool will only continue shrinking without strong support from Sony.