As Oculus becomes increasingly merged with parent company Facebook, new users will soon be required to sign into their headset with a Facebook account. Existing users will be able to use their separate Oculus accounts until the end of 2022, after which “full functionality will require a Facebook account.” Facebook says the changes are being made to make it easier for users to find and play with friends in VR and to enhance moderation.

While a Facebook account is already required for some core social functionality on Oculus headsets—like cross-game messaging and voice-chat—Facebook today announced upcoming changes which require new users to use a Facebook account with their headset.

Facebook says that starting in October “everyone using an Oculus device for the first time will need to log in with a Facebook account.” Existing users will be given the option to log in with their Facebook account and permanently merge their Oculus account with it.

Further, the company says that existing users who opt not to merge their Oculus account with their Facebook account can continue using their headset as normal until the end of 2022, after which the company no longer guarantees “full functionality” without the use of a Facebook account.

“We will take steps to allow you to keep using [Oculus] content you have purchased [after 2022], though we expect some games and apps may no longer work,” the company says. “This could be because they include features that require a Facebook account or because a developer has chosen to no longer support the app or game you purchased.”

The company says that even when logged into their headset with a Facebook account, users will be able to maintain a unique VR profile, including a separate username and friends list, if desired. Facebook also plans to introduce a way for multiple users of a single headset to sign into their own accounts to keep things separate.

As it already does today, the company affirms that it will track how Facebook users use their headset and use that information for various purposes.

“Facebook will use information related to your use of VR and other Facebook products to provide and improve your experience. This information is also used to show you personalized content, including ads. For example, we might show you recommendations for Oculus Events you might like, ads about Facebook apps and technologies, or ads from developers for their VR apps.”

Users cannot opt out of sharing VR usage activity with Facebook.

“Even if you don’t log into your Oculus device using your Facebook account, we will use your VR information to create a consistent and safer experience across Facebook apps and technologies—for example, taking action on an Oculus account if it is flagged for spam or abuse,” the company says.

While the company says that it doesn’t currently display ads inside of Oculus headsets, it doesn’t rule out the possibility for the future.

Here's What Facebook Says About Camera Privacy on Quest & Rift S

The changes come ahead of the launch of Facebook’s long-awaited social VR application, Facebook Horizon, expected later this year, and rumors of a new headset.

The company says the changes are designed to streamline social functions of Oculus headsets and strengthen moderation tools by leveraging Facebook’s social graph.

“Giving people a single way to log into Oculus—using their Facebook account and password—will make it easier to find, connect, and play with friends in VR. We know that social VR has so much more to offer, and this change will make it possible to integrate many of the features people know and love on Facebook,” the company says. “It will also allow us to introduce more Facebook powered multiplayer and social experiences coming soon in VR, like Horizon, where you can explore, play, and create worlds.

As part of the upcoming changes, Facebook says its Oculus products will shift from the existing Oculus Code of Conduct and instead adopt the Facebook Community Standards in addition to an “additional VR-focused policy.”

“This will allow us to continue to take the unique considerations of VR into account while offering a more consistent way to report bad behavior, hold people accountable, and help create a more welcoming environment across our platforms. And as Facebook adds new privacy and safety tools, Oculus can adopt and benefit from them too.”

The company published an FAQ about merging Oculus accounts into Facebook accounts here.

    Can’t even count how many angry facebook fanboys told me this would never happen. I thought they might wait a little longer considering what a toxic awful brand facebook is.

    • kontis

      Pepperidge Farm Remembers when Palmer Luckey was saying that would never happen.

      But it’s not like any of the Oculus people are still there. They all left.

      The irony of Facebook attacking Apple for iOS limitations. They are making even more dystopian / orwellian platform than the iPhone.

      I’m only a little bit satisfied that I was pointing out this problem of locked hadware platforms like a madman for more than 5 years on reddit and now it’s a big anti-trust story in the media. Finally, but it’s 10 years late.

      • Rogue Transfer

        Not just left, the company Oculus LLC was dissolved back in 2018, when the remaining teams were restructured into the Facebook AR/VR division, under the Facebook Portal manager, as Facebook Technologies Ltd.

        There is no Oculus left, just a brand/platform name from Facebook.

        The more concerning thing is for people only having potentially just over 2 years to keep access to their games bought from the Oculus store.

        It’s clear from how quick Facebook is shuttering GearVR and Go stores, that there’s no guarantee you’ll still be able to access your PC store games for that long. Especially if they decide to go all standalone in time and cut the revenue loss from rival stores on PC by closing the Oculus PC store in a few years time.

        • johann jensson

          Well, that’s the problem with digital distribution. Your games can be taken away at any time. That’s why i mostly buy games when they reach the 10€ mark. And i have never bought a game at full price, not even physical copies.

        Same. I remember when “Smartphone Story” came out and was removed from the store for criticizing apple. I would love for Facebook to get an anti trust suit for a dozen, reasons, including owning Oculus. Horizon will be a damn world under their thumb,

  • kontis

    Doesn’t facebook’s TOS require real names, which also mean a single account per user, at least officially?

    For a gaming platform?! WTF?!

    This is insane. Even more than using your real name for doing anything non-professional on the internet.

    We desperately need that Samsung’s Quest competitor…

  • BonWOLF

    Users cannot opt out of sharing VR usage activity with Facebook

    • johann jensson

      Damn. I’d really like to give Facebook my VR usage activity, but i don’t use a Facebook profile with my Rift S. Let’s see what i’ve played on my Rift S since mid 2019:

      – Lone Echo
      – The Witcher 1
      – The Witcher 2
      – The Witcher 3
      – Black Mesa
      – Half-Life: Alyx
      – Jedi: Fallen Order

      Most were PC games w- VorpX. I doubt FB can (or likely is willing to) do anything with that data, LOL… []-)

  • indi01

    nothing surprising here.

  • Wow

    Count me out then… It’s just unfortunate Oculus was bought by Facebook out of all tech companies. The earlier days were much nicer… For some reason, I was one of those who were holding out hope the Oculus identity wouldn’t fully be disintegrated, but that was obviously wrong.
    I really only use the Quest these days, but I’m jumping ship to whatever decent wireless/standalone alternative will come.

  • johann jensson

    Yup, that’s what’s been expected for a while now. Luckily i’m gone to WMR soon (G2 :), and in the future maybe i’ll go full SteamVR (when Valve finally manages to fix their low resolution problem).

  • Luigi001

    I think this isn’t that tragic if we have a reality check for a moment:

    Oculus/Facebook aint that great. There are and always have been good alternatives. HTC Vive was pretty good, then Samsung Odyssey was pretty good, HP Reverb is good, Valve Index is good. Even when you use 3rd party tools the 2016 non-pentile PSVR looks pretty nice running PC games with that pure aspheric non-Fresnel lens.
    People in these small community sites and reddit have put Oculus and Facebook on a pedestal and created this fake image that Oculus headsets are somehow superior when they just aren’t. They aren’t bad but they aren’t ahead of the competition.
    Conisdering everyone these days uses the same LCD panels and Fresnel lenses and same quality outside in or inside out trackers, who cares what headset you use anymore? Sure, some are overpriced but even price difference isn’t huge unless you want a full Index kit or for some reason consider HTC an option in 2020. Even WMR headsets that cost even less than Oculus S these days are pretty good.

    Then you have Quest. It’s a closed platform with shitty graphics. Wireless VR doesn’t justify the limitations after a while.

    Then we have few exclusive games. FEW. Some of them aren’t that great either. That’s it.

    Finally Facebook does research. Cool, did you know there’s a huge community of researchers puhsing AR and VR forward? Maybe not if you only use UploadVR and RoadToVR or reddit as your news sources. Check r/AR_XR_MR just as a single example or go to scholar.google.com and type “virtual reality”. Most of their research is not something they started themselves or will be the ones to continue. Varifocal mechanical or liquid crystal lenses, hybrid Fresnel lens profiles, pancake lenses, fixed and dhynamic foveation, AI upscaling…I could go on. None of these are something Facebook has invented or is working on alone.

    So when it comes to the hardware, the games, or the research, we don’t need Facebook. This is not a ramblings of a Facebook hater, this is just facts. There has been miniscule amount of real upgrades or research after CV1 was released. Real upgrades would be FOV, resolution, HDR, eye tracking.

    So I say, if Facebook is becoming a walled garden, let them. You shouldn’t care. The only companies that invest in VR heardware but understand gaming are Sony and Valve, not Facebook.

  • Greyl

    Best solution is to just create a dummy Facebook account and turn on as many privacy settings as you can.