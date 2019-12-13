Launched last month in beta, Oculus Link lets you connect your Oculus Quest standalone headset to a VR-ready computer, letting you play PC VR games simply by hooking up a high-quality USB 3 cable. Users with AMD graphics cards however were a bit dismayed to find out that exactly zero were supported at the beta’s launch last month, although thankfully that’s changed now.

First spotted by UploadVR, Oculus has now included a number of AMD cards to its list of Oculus Link-capable PC specs, which includes its 400, 500, 5000 and Vega series GPUs.

Unfortunately 200 and 300 series cards aren’t officially supported at this time, although Oculus says its working directly with AMD “to support as many of their cards as possible by the time the beta period ends.”

SEE ALSO
How to Tell if Your PC is Ready for Oculus Link

Considering Oculus Link also supports AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater CPUs, it seems all-AMD rigs have a much better chance at turning the standalone Quest into what feels like bona fide PC VR headset.

Looking for a USB cable for Link? Oculus hasn’t released its official cable yet, although the company suggests the following Anker cable in the meantime, which has been tested and approved. Links: North America | Canada | UK | Japan | Australia | Germany

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • bw

    I just setup my 2017 MacBook Pro, which has a 2.8GHz i7, 16GB of ram, and a AMD Radeon Pro 555… and it works painfully badly, super low frame rate. The graphics card only has 2GB so its not surprising, but just to tamp down anyone’s expectations.

    • VR4EVER

      Sigh. Yes, thats the tragedy right there with Apple. Great products but ancient graphic cards. I know that. I work with MBP since Pismo and now even with my fully loaded 16″ its nothing to attach a VR HMD to.
      Have you considered bootcamp and an eGPU? There is much information about it on egpu.io
      Although you should know, that with an external eGPU you lose about 20% of power, so you might look at a very costy beast like a 2080 or even ti.

      I thought about going down that rabbit hole but caved in and put me together a PC just for VR….

      • Debbra

        I am outsourcing from the solace of my home, working basic jobs which only demand from you a PC and web access and it is the best job I at any stage needed…. It’s been six months since i started this and I earned so far total of 36,000 dollars… Basically I profit close to $80/hourly and work for three to four h a day.And great thing about this is that you can work when it’s convenient to you and you get a paycheck weekly ->->->-> hackflowerpot.am-strand.de

    • Jistuce

      My 2017 Vanessa-03 with a 3.4 GHz i5, 8 gigabytes of RAM, and a Radeon 580 handles it just fine. It does have 8 gigabytes of RAM, though. The system manufacturer(me) wisely chose to give it a surplus of VRAM for futureproofing rather than a miserly amount that was mostly a bad joke in 2017.

      I don’t think you have to tamp down expectations here. “If you have basically no VRAM, it will run like poop” should go without saying.

      • Brian Williams

        Ha, true.