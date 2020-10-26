A researcher from the XR community has gained root access to Oculus Quest 2 and is able to bypass Facebook Login. XRSI’s own researchers have validated this jailbreak and are currently working to gather assurances to protect the individuals who discovered these methods of jailbreak. We have also learned there are other researchers out there, who have gained similar access and are unsure how to proceed without clear policies around the right to repair. If you are one of those researchers, we urge you to contact us and share the details in a secure manner. Contact XR Safety Initiative XRSI via info@xrsi.org or Use Signal 510-990-4438

Long originally put up $5,000 of his own cash to anyone capable of freeing Quest 2 from Facebook services. Shortly afterwards, Oculus founder and former Facebook exec Palmer Luckey vowed to match Long’s bounty, which gained support among a few other voices in the community.

Originally Long had intended on creating a crowdfunding campaign around the project to sweeten the pot, however he says via Twitter that it’s been put on hold.

“I’m still committed to paying out my bounty and I hope members of the community will as well when we get this figured out,” Long says.

X Reality Safety Initiative (XRSI), the organization that verified the Quest 2 jailbreak, has set out to “create standards, guidelines, and awareness for XR stakeholders.”

According to XRSI, their framework is a “free, globally accessible baseline rulebook built by bringing together a diverse set of experts from various backgrounds and domains, including privacy and cybersecurity, cloud computing, immersive technologies, artificial intelligence, legal, artists, product design, engineering, and many more.”

One of the many issues surrounding the jailbreak is invariably the ‘Right to Repair’, which is conventionally applied to smartphones, and wearables such as smartwatches and fitness devices—something XRSI wants to help extend to AR/VR headsets.

This story is breaking. We’ll update as soon as more information arrives.