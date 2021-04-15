Oculus today announced it is supporting subscriptions via the Quest platform. It’s not only set to streamline a number of fitness and productivity apps which already offer subscriptions hosted outside of the ecosystem, but also make the subscription process easier for users from the get-go.

Oculus says App subscription offerings will differ by title; some will be wholly subscription services, while others may optionally lock certain content and features behind subscriptions.

Subscriptions are live starting today, with the following games offering support for premium content via the Oculus Store for Quest and Quest 2: FitXR, Rec Room (via Rec Room ‘Plus’), Tribe XR, TRIPP, vSpatial, and VZfit.

Native Oculus Store support for app subscriptions ostensibly streamlines billing for the company, but it also makes it possible to know just how much subscriptions will cost each month upfront so there aren’t any inconvenient surprises waiting for you once you’ve downloaded the game for ‘free’.

Oculus is also making it possible for developers to optionally create free trials for subscription-based apps, which is good to hear. Free trials can be cancelled “at any time to avoid being charged for the next billing cycle,” the company says.