The latest update to Oculus Quest and Quest 2 began rolling out this week with a range of improvements, including the addition of Facebook Messenger, an improved stationary Guardian boundary, support for bluetooth mice, interface improvements, and a navigation tutorial to help new users learn the headset’s various menus.

With a gradual rollout starting this week, the Quest v25 software update is bringing a range of enhancements to the headset. Facebook rolls out updates to users slowly, so not everyone will see the update right away, but you can check for an update manually to see if it’s available to you. Here’s how:

How to Update Quest and Quest 2 In your headset, bring up the Quest menu by pressing the Oculus button on your right controller. Find the Settings section (gear icon). On the left of the Settings section select ‘About’ at the bottom of the list Look next to the ‘Software Update’ label to see if a new version is available Check the ‘Version’ label to see which version is currently installed

One of the biggest additions to v25 is the inclusion of Facebook Messenger on the headset, which will allow users to chat with friends who are using Messenger on their phones, computers, or anywhere else. You’ll even be able to send game and party invitations through Messenger to have friends join you in VR.

A small but welcomed change in v25 is support for bluetooth mice. It was possible previously to connect bluetooth keyboards to make text entry easier (especially in the browser), but now Oculus says you can use the same Bluetooth Pairing menu (under Experimental Features) to pair a mouse as well to be more productive in the Oculus Browser.

Guardian, the playspace boundary for Quest, is also getting an update. Specifically, the stationary boundary has been improved by removing the previous grid visualization for a less intrusive one. Oculus also says the update “adjusts Stationary Guardian to be responsive when you move your headset, no controllers needed.” It’s not entirely clear what this means, though our guess is that the headset is smarter about placing the stationary boundary around you if you’ve moved between sessions. A new tutorial has also been added to explain how to use the Guardian system.

With v25, the Passthrough Shortcut function has been upgraded from an experimental feature to a default feature. Passthrough Shortcut allows users to double-tap the side of their headset to quickly turn on the passthrough view, and double-tap again to turn it off. That’s smart because it can be activated with or without your controllers. It isn’t clear yet if this feature will be enabled by default or users will still need to turn it on as they did previously in the Settings menu.

Quest’s v25 update also brings a handful of interface improvements. First, Oculus says that the look, feel, and functionality of VR profiles is cleaner, including having profiles show up directly in the menu bar so that you can look up friends and see their avatars without leaving your current app. Additionally, the Universal Menu has been redesigned with “easier to select menu items,” and an experimental option can be enabled to allow the Universal Menu to be opened inside any app. Accompanying the interface updates, Oculus has added a tutorial to walk new users through the headset’s menus and panels.

With this update you can also trim captured videos so that you can share just a portion rather than the entire thing. This can be done through the camera roll in the share section.

The Oculus PC software also gets some improvements to Oculus Link with the v25 release. Quest 2 users using USB-2 cables can now increase their refresh rate to 80Hz or 90Hz (this was already available to those using USB-3 cables). The update also fixes a handful of ‘black screen’ bugs which could cause Oculus Link not to work correctly.

Check out the full Oculus Quest v25 patch notes below: