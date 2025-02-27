Sony today announced it’s permanently discounting PSVR 2 starting next month, bringing the PS5 and PC-compatible VR headset to $400.

Sony launched PSVR 2 nearly two years ago today at $550. Now, following little fanfare at its two-year anniversary—and no real mention during its State of Play two weeks ago—Sony is slashing the price of PSVR 2 to $400 / €550 / £400 / ¥66,980 starting in March.

Interestingly, the new $400 MSRP affects both its basic PSVR bundle, which includes the headset, two Sense controllers, and headphones, and the Horizon Call of the Mountain hardware bundle, which was priced at $600 at the headset’s February 2023 launch.

Granted, PSVR 2 has seen a number of sales in the past that brought the headset down an even lower price than we’ll see in March. In November 2024, Sony discounted the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle to just $350, which could mean the best potential savings are yet to come.

While Sony highlights a slate of high-quality PSVR 2 content in its new pricing announcement, including Skydance’s Behemoth, Metro Awakening VR, and Alien: Rogue Incursion, and also upcoming games like Aces of Thunder, Dreams of Another, Hitman World of Assassination, and The Midnight Walk—the company hasn’t really thrown its full support behind PSVR 2.

Sony has released only a handful of first-party titles for PSVR 2, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, and VR modes for Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 Remake. This comes in contrast to titles released and/or published by Sony for the original 2016 PSVR, with included Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Blood & TruthUntil Dawn: Rush of Blood, PlayStation VR Worlds, VR Playroom, and VR modes for Gran Turismo Sport and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Granted, Sony has done PSVR 2 players somewhat of a solid by releasing its PC Adapter for $60 last August, which lets users hook into a VR-ready PC to play SteamVR games like Half-Life: Alyx, Fallout 4 VR and more. Still, the company’s modus operandi suggests this was only the beginning of its drawn-out decoupling of PSVR 2 from the broader PS5 ecosystem.

Still, inevitable discounts yet to come could see a similar bump in respectable year-over-year sales like it did this Holiday Season, which could bring in more PS5 players looking to play not only the backlog of genuinely great games, but also that steady stream of third-party titles that hasn’t seemed to slow down. Provided we see another 42% discount like Black Friday, that would bring PSVR 2 to just $232—putting well into stocking stuffer territory.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Dale Kirkley

    The Resident Evil VR conversions are almost worth the asking price alone, especially once you factor in it can relatively easily be used for PCVR too, but sadly the lackluster title count in the PlayStation library is doing them no favours elsewhere.

  • Leisure Suit Barry

    £199 and I will think about it, not really worth more than that with all the associated problems

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Better late than never. And maybe even well timed to benefit from current outrage among VR gamers, caused by Meta aggressively pushing Horizon Worlds into everyone's face and now focusing on simpler free-to-play content instead of more complex VR games.

    The new price in Europe is EUR 450, not EUR 550.

  • eadVrim

    It's hard to switch from pancake lenses to frensel. But it's harder to switch from oled to normal lcd.