Sony today announced it’s permanently discounting PSVR 2 starting next month, bringing the PS5 and PC-compatible VR headset to $400.

Sony launched PSVR 2 nearly two years ago today at $550. Now, following little fanfare at its two-year anniversary—and no real mention during its State of Play two weeks ago—Sony is slashing the price of PSVR 2 to $400 / €550 / £400 / ¥66,980 starting in March.

Interestingly, the new $400 MSRP affects both its basic PSVR bundle, which includes the headset, two Sense controllers, and headphones, and the Horizon Call of the Mountain hardware bundle, which was priced at $600 at the headset’s February 2023 launch.

Granted, PSVR 2 has seen a number of sales in the past that brought the headset down an even lower price than we’ll see in March. In November 2024, Sony discounted the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle to just $350, which could mean the best potential savings are yet to come.

While Sony highlights a slate of high-quality PSVR 2 content in its new pricing announcement, including Skydance’s Behemoth, Metro Awakening VR, and Alien: Rogue Incursion, and also upcoming games like Aces of Thunder, Dreams of Another, Hitman World of Assassination, and The Midnight Walk—the company hasn’t really thrown its full support behind PSVR 2.

Sony has released only a handful of first-party titles for PSVR 2, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, and VR modes for Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 Remake. This comes in contrast to titles released and/or published by Sony for the original 2016 PSVR, with included Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Blood & Truth, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, PlayStation VR Worlds, VR Playroom, and VR modes for Gran Turismo Sport and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Granted, Sony has done PSVR 2 players somewhat of a solid by releasing its PC Adapter for $60 last August, which lets users hook into a VR-ready PC to play SteamVR games like Half-Life: Alyx, Fallout 4 VR and more. Still, the company’s modus operandi suggests this was only the beginning of its drawn-out decoupling of PSVR 2 from the broader PS5 ecosystem.

Still, inevitable discounts yet to come could see a similar bump in respectable year-over-year sales like it did this Holiday Season, which could bring in more PS5 players looking to play not only the backlog of genuinely great games, but also that steady stream of third-party titles that hasn’t seemed to slow down. Provided we see another 42% discount like Black Friday, that would bring PSVR 2 to just $232—putting well into stocking stuffer territory.