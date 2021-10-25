Official tutorial videos uncovered today show a previously unseen Oculus headset, controllers, and charging dock. The videos may reveal a new Quest 2 Pro or Quest 3 headset which could be officially revealed this week at Facebook Connect.

Four apparent tutorial videos, which Road to VR has independently confirmed to be official in origin, surfaced online Sunday showing a previously unseen Oculus headset.

The videos were posted on Twitter by user Bastian who says they come from ‘Seacliff’ firmware (which is believed to be the codename for an upcoming Oculus headset). While Bastian has consistently uncovered new information from Oculus software, they credit a user named Samulia with discovering the videos.

In addition to the unknown headset, the videos also show Oculus Touch controllers without any tracking rings, as well as a dock which appears to charge both the headset and the controllers.

The missing tracking rings on the controllers parallel previous purported leaks which suggested the new controllers may include cameras to do their own inside-out tracking, instead of being tracked by the headset’s cameras (as is the case with the original Quest and Quest 2).

It’s unclear if the headset in the videos is an upcoming product—it could simply be a placeholder or a generic headset for demonstration purposes—though it bears a striking resemblance to one of several prototype VR headsets that Facebook teased earlier this month.

Image courtesy Andrew Bosworth

If the video is portraying a new Quest headset, it appears that some of the device’s components have been moved to the rear headstrap, allowing the front of the device to become more compact and goggle-like than prior Quest headsets.

Given that the annual Facebook Connect conference is just days away, the natural speculation is that this headset will be officially revealed at the event. Mentions of a ‘Quest Pro’ device have been uncovered previously, alongside information suggesting that the headset could include face & eye-tracking. The company could of course also brand such a headset as ‘Quest 3’, though we’ll have to wait and see what is revealed at Facebook Connect on Thursday.

    I mean this is like last year when the journalists who reported on the Quest 2 leaks already had Quest 2s and were just under NDA, right?

    • Blaexe

      No. These are videos fetched from a Facebook server.

      Last year was very different with real world pictures and even retail leaks weeks and months in advance. It seems like Quest Pro is not releasing so soon.

      • Adrian Meredith

        But still soon as tutorial videos suggests it’s at a pretty late stage. Expect a high price and limited availability. Only evidence I can think of for it being quest 3 is the stock emptying buy one get a second for 100 off

        • Blaexe

          I mean…depends on your definition on “soon”. I don’t think well see it this year.

          And no, it’s not gonna be a Quest 3 and it will not replace Quest 2. That would go against everything we know and everything Zuckerberg and Boz have said.

    • johnny

      Exactly.

    • dk

      boz was saying it won’t be out this year …so they might get it 2 weeks before the release date …not now

  • VRFriend

    We know you have it already in your office :)

    • dk

      boz was saying it won’t be out this year …so they might get it 2 weeks before the release date …not now

  • Shem

    Clearly an AR headset

    • Blaexe

      Clearly a VR headset with AR passthrough…as rumored for months. And what actually makes sense.

      • Shem

        Let’s hope you’re right

    • It’s abundantly clear this is a VR headset first and foremost.

    • dk

      it’s a quest …but with the lynx formfactor …vr and ar

    • Bob

      It’s a VR headset with AR capabilities. A fully fledged AR “smartglasses” is in the works and is still a long ways off.

  • Holdup

    Add color pass trough, Linar scanner for environment and object detection and render the 3500$ Microsoft halo lens obsolete.

  • silvaring

    Nice to know Oculus is still keeping the entire VR industry behind with its cumbersome headstrap designs. This will ‘NOT’ be usable while lying down for a chill sesh in VR, unlike the Huawei or Pico glasses.

    • Blaexe

      Different devices for different use cases. This will be a lot more advanced than these glasses. More advanced means more hardware, more weight – and with that you need a bigger, more robust strap and weight distribution.

      I’m glad they’re going for a halo strap.

      • silvaring

        What proof do you have that this device will be much more advanced than both those devices?

        • Blaexe

          Every single leak and piece of information we have?

          Perfect controller tracking coverage, high quality AR passthrough, eye tracking, face tracking, maybe even body tracking, advanced hand tracking, compute built in…

          The Pico glasses are 3DOF with a 3DOF controller and a cable that goes into a phone. Same for the Huawei glasses. Basically media viewers.

          • silvaring

            I’ll believe it when I see it. Oculus has been dumbing down their specs to be like everyone else ever since the CV1, the only thing quest 2 is doing differently is hand tracking and that’s not even a oob feature yet.

          • Blaexe

            Even the Quest 2 is much more advanced than the ones you mentioned it…your comparison is apples to oranges either way.

            Good thing we’ll hopefully only have to wait a couple more days.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Well at least it’s black again, that’s one thing I really hated about the Quest 2, I don’t like a white headset. But I doubt this headset will be as cheap as the Quest 2, I think it will be at least more like $600-800 if not more.. But ofcourse I do hope it’s less expensive. It’ll be a headset I might just buy as an upgrade for my Vive Pro, as the cable is annoying me more and more, but spending the ammount of a Quest 2 on the wireless addon for the Pro is just too much, if it was around $100 I would have already been using it, but 350 euro’s is way too expensive.

    • I think this could be strategy on Facebook’s part, to make each new version of their headset black then white then black then white, etc. It makes it exceptionally easy to distinguish one from the other, especially if they stick with only one main headset that simply gets new models every year or two going forward. At least I think it would be a smart move.

  • oomph2

    Yes yes
    in R&D it is said that
    Innovate or Die

  • I think we can all say it’s now beyond any reasonable doubt at this point.

  • blue5peed

    Quest 3 right? looks too different to be a Quest Pro. Maybe they will make a more expensive Quest Pro now and a Quest 3 with the same features later when they can be sure they can get the price down.

    Either way looks like I’ll be signing my life away to Zuck after all. Damn it all.

  • psuedonymous@mailinator.com

    Burying the lede with that first video, which demonstrates both hand and body tracking without physical tracking pucks or controllers.