Virtuix, the creator of the Omni One VR treadmill, announced it now has a lineup of 35 games ready for the device’s broader launch later this year, including some big ones.

Omni One was originally pitched in a crowd-based investment campaign in 2020, but is now slated to arrive to customers sometime in Q2 2024, bringing the at-home version of its VR treadmill to non-investor enthusiasts for the first time.

We say ‘at-home’ version and not consumer version because the unit costs $2,595 (plus shipping). This admittedly comes with a fully-inclusive, full-body VR experience thanks to the unit itself in addition to the included Pico 4 Enterprise headset, as well as dedicated game store with titles optimized for Omni One.

Some of the most notable games to pledge support for Virtuix Omni One are AFFECTED: The Manor, Breachers, Compound, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, In Death: Unchained, RUINSMAGUS and Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate—meaning you’ll be able to run, shoot and crouch in a way you simply can’t with stick-controlled movement.

Here’s a look at the complete lineup of 35 supported games coming at launch:

  • AFFECTED: The Manor
  • Ancient Dungeon
  • ARK and ADE
  • Breachers
  • Craft Wars
  • Crimen – Mercenary Tales
  • Compound
  • David Slade Mysteries: Case Files
  • Dead of the Sea
  • Dead Zone
  • Death Horizon: Reloaded
  • Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
  • Darksword: Battle Eternity
  • DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate
  • Elite Force
  • Eolia
  • First Steps
  • Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
  • Hubris
  • Hunt Together
  • Hyperblast
  • In Death: Unchained
  • Ionia
  • Journey To Foundation
  • Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom
  • Primal Hunt
  • RUINSMAGUS
  • The Exorcist: Legion VR
  • The Jade Cipher
  • The Patcher
  • The Secret Pyramid
  • The Twilight Zone VR
  • Titanic: A Space Between
  • TOTALLY BASEBALL!
  • Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.