Another Axiom, the indie studio behind VR phenomenon Gorilla Tag, is opening up its next project Orion Drift to all Quest users tomorrow for its first server scalability test.

Currently in closed early access, Orion Drift packages in Gorilla Tag’s immersive movement mechanic with some of the action of the now-defunct sports game Echo VR, promising to serve up an activity-packed social VR space for up to 200 players.

Now, Another Axiom says it’s opening Orion Drift to Quest users for a server scalability test that’s set to last two days: November 20th – 21st. Doors open at at 10AM PST on November 20th—check your local time here.

The studio says the test is primarily to see how the game’s servers auto scale with a large population of players, which will be limited to 75 players per-server during this test.

“As we get further into development we will continue to raise that number higher with a target goal of 200,” the studio says on the game’s Discord (invite link).

During the test, players will be able to explore each district and play in all available game modes, which will also include work-in-progress activities. Driftball, the game’s high-flying team sport, is “the furthest along in development in both features and art,” the studio says.

The test will be open to users in North America and Europe, however the studio says it’s currently investigating whether it can offer support to Oceania as well.

If you’re looking to pop in, Another Axiom says there will be developers present, who will be on-site to answer questions and concerns.

In the meantime, you can already grab Orion Drift on the Horizon Store, which supports Quest 2 headsets and above.