The company behind the innovative VR locomotion device Cybershoes has officially shut down, ostensibly closing the final chapter on VR’s weirdest locomotion peripheral.

The news was first reported by Antony ‘Skarred Ghost’ Vitillo, who further notes production of Cybershoes stopped two years ago. Then, in 2024, one of its branches closed, Vitillo reports, leading to the Austria-based business folding completely sometime in April 2025.

Also noted by MIXED, Cybershoes co-founder Igor Mitric Lavovski confirmed in a LinkedIn post that “Cybershoes GmbH was officially shut down a month ago.”

As an Austrian limited liability company, specific details about formal bankruptcy filings or insolvency proceedings are not currently available to the public, so there’s still no clear idea on how the company can or will proceed.

Notably, Austrian companies are legally required to file for insolvency within 60 days of becoming insolvent or over-indebted, according to Vienna-based insolvency law specialist Andreas Howadt, LL.M, which could shed more light on the situation in the coming weeks.

Unlike conventional VR treadmills, which typically use a parabolic base and low-friction shoes to let users move in VR, Cybershoes are designed for seated VR gameplay. The device is essentially a pair of shoe-mounted rollers which include inertial measurement unit (IMU) to register foot orientation, letting you simulate walking or running in game, albeit from the comfort and safety of chair.

 


Founded in 2018, Cybershoes has done fairly well for itself despite never garnering public investment from traditional venture capital.

In 2018, the company attracted over €200,000 through its first Kickstarter campaign aimed at PC VR users, helping to bring the product from neat 3D printed prototype to the professional fit and finish of a proper consumer device.

In 2019, the company launched an IndieGogo funding campaign, managing to attract an additional €140,000 from over 500 backers. At the time, the company considered its IndieGogo campaign a way to “continue to build awareness among consumers and potential investors.”

Then, in November 2020, Cybershoes launched its second Kickstarter for a Quest-compatible version of the device, which only performed only half as well as the original PC VR-focused device, garnering around $98,000 from 470 backers.

At the time of this writing, neither the official store nor Amazon have units in stock. While it’s uncertain when Cybershoes ran out of stock through its official website, according to Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel, the latest Quest-compatible version ran out of stock sometime in late 2024.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Nevets

    Good on them for trying but the idea that there would be enough of a market for such a product to sustain the salary of even a single admin assistant is poignantly naive.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: Physical movement in VR is essential up to a certain point to avoid nausea, but beyond that only slightly increases immersion while adding a lot of friction to the experience, and much of the effect can be achieved much easier by tricking the brain with other body movements.

    Attempts to bring physical locomotion to VR are in some ways doomed, because they are by default limited and not really essential, while similar effects might be much easier to achieve. And all physical motion in VR basically serves two purposes: reduced nausea and/or increased immersion.

    The first, reducing nausea, is essential. 3DoF head tracking allows looking around and probably makes up 90% of the immersion provided by VR, but a lot of people get motion sick when moving their head doesn't translate to a movement in VR. So the most essential physical movement was 6DoF head tracking. Following with some distance, 6DoF controllers allow for natural interaction, which is why 6DoF head and controller tracking were implemented in the very early days of consumer VR.

    Actually walking around with room tracking, also available early on, is primarily about immersion, and a lot of people still use VR mostly standing or seated with either stick navigation, unbearable for some, or teleporting. But it already requires a lot more space and effort and increases the danger of hitting something. Everything going beyond that like the cybershoes or any type of VR treadmill comes with diminishing returns, requiring a more complex/expensive setup for a minor increase in immersion, and only somewhat resembles natural movement.

    And in many ways this is redundant. The reason why people get motion sick is a discrepancy between signals from the eyes and the vestibular system used for balance in the ear. If the eyes indicate a movement/turn, but the ear signals standing still, the brain detect misaligned senses. This is a sign of poisoning, for which throwing up is the proper reaction, which is unfortunately triggered in VR.

    But our senses aren't really precise, you only need a very rough match, so you can easily "fake" a proper alignment by somewhat similar motions. Just bopping up and down while moving forwards in VR can reduce nausea because the brain now detects a typical walking sensation, even if the legs are standing still. Similarly swinging your arms to move is also accepted as a valid explanation why you suddenly move despite your ear signaling that you are standing still, and used in for example HCotM.

    Tools like "Natural Locomotion" on Steam allow you to map several body movements to gamepad controls, which can cover most of the "nausea" issues and a lot of the "immersion" all the physical locomotion VR accessories try to solve. And our brain is very willing to accept even nonsensical things, as long as they are somewhat consistent with the movement detected by the vestibular system.

    AFAIR Dirt Rally offers an option to keep the camera steady during accidents, so the horizon stays fixed and the car rotates around you while you tumble down a cliff. Makes no sense at all, but gets rid of the nausea you'd no doubt experience with realistic camera movement, and it doesn't really break immersion. It also doesn't matter how far your had moves when you visibly hit a bump that moves you body up, it only matters that you feel some movement in the same direction.

    In many ways trying to bring realistic physical movement into VR is therefore kind of the wrong approach, as you get very little for a lot of effort, and it might be much easier to simply trick the brain with some type of similar, but much easier to achieve movement, even if it is only slightly related. So outside of arcades or enthusiasts going for every tiny bit of immersion that's technically possible, I don't see any of these devices succeeding. The sole exception are things like full body or eye tracking, because these again increase the alignment between senses, when you see your legs where you feel they are.