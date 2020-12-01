Pimax, the company known for its wide field of view (FOV) VR headsets, have now launched the Pimax “5K” SUPER, a PC VR headset first shown in its prototype stage at CES 2020 earlier this year.

The new Pimax “5K” Super is being billed as a hardware refresh of the Pimax “5K” Plus, which launched in 2018 with 2,560 × 1,440 pixels per-eye LCD display capable of up to 144Hz refresh rate, and a 200-degree FOV. Priced at $600, the Plus is just one step above the company’s $450 entry-level headset, Pimax Artisan.

Now available for purchase on the company’s website for $750, Pimax “5K” Super features the same 2,560 × 1,440 resolution per-eye and 200-degree FOV as the Plus variant, however the biggest draw is its higher refresh rate at 160Hz, with 180Hz available in experimental mode. In addition to those refresh rates mentioned above, the headset also offers support for 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz.

Image courtesy Pimax

Pimax “5K” Super also includes a new Modular Audio Strap, Pimax comfort kit facial padding, nose guard to prevent light leakage, and a ruggedized exterior housing.

As for the headset’s main draw, provided you have the computer to run it, higher panel refresh rates typically equate to smoother experiences: eg. Valve Index’s 144Hz refresh rate offers impressively smooth and tight-feeling gameplay.

Like many of Pimax’s headsets, the “5K” Super is tracked via either SteamVR 1.0 or 2.0 tracking beacons, which must be purchased separately at its base $750 price. A bundle is however available for $1250 which includes two SteamVR 2.0 base stations and two Valve Index controllers.

Pimax headsets are also now said to include the new ‘Pimax VR Experience’ software which the company says “dramatically reduces configuration time for VR software” by automatically applying all VR optimizations required for Pimax headsets and allowing for a one-button launch on any platform.

  • ArtemiyNeko

    Cool, but their lineup is sure getting even more confusing…

  • 3872Orcs

    Does their lenses still suck? Because I can’t take anything from them seriously until they’ve fixed that problem. I mean my 5k+ was unusable! It was like being inside a gold fish bowl with serious distortions, among other problems! I’ve never experienced a worse headset and I’ve owned quite many.

    • James Cobalt

      They’ve been slowly improving them, but they can’t get rid of it completely. I believe StarVR One addressed it by aligning the deformation map to each individual user’s eye position. Not sure how else you could address it. In addition to lens quality, the degree of distortion will depend on each user’s face shape, IPD, and whether you’re looking straight ahead or shifting your gaze.

      • 3872Orcs

        So we need eye tracking then for high fov headsets to have no distortions? StarVR had eye tracking and from what I’ve heard they had no distortions.

  • Ted Joseph

    I like their mounting strategy. It looks comfortable!!! It is sad that Oculus still has the uncomfortable strap for the Quest 2, and now the elite strap is cracking. Why can’t Oculus get this right?! The forehead pad is also a MUST. Even using the Elite strap (once the plastic issue is fixed), it is still pulling the headset to your FACE, and not resting on your forehead. After an hour or so, my face is sore… This is something Sony (PSVR) figured out years ago with their halo design!!!… Come on Oculus! You did it for my Rift S!!!! Get your mounting strategy fixed!! For my quest 1, I had to “Frankenmod” the Vive Delux… . . . .