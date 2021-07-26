Rezzil, a UK-based VR sports training and analytics startup, announced that its secured an investment round of over £2 million (~$2.75 million), which will be used to promote its new consumer-focused sports training platform, Player 22.

Rezzil’s investors include soccer professionals Thierry Henry, Gary Neville, Vincent Kompany, Michail Antonio, Tyrone Mings, and Anthony Watson. According to Crunchbase data, this brings the Manchester-based company’s overall investment to £3.8 million (~$5.25 million).

Founded in 2017, Rezzil produces tools for post-match analysis, virtual training and rehabilitation with the ability to monitor and track player recovery. Now the company is getting ready to pitch its pro-focused tech to consumers with Player 22, an at-home training app compatible with Oculus Quest. Like its enterprise training tech, it was designed and tested by UEFA pro licensed coaches.

“Rezzil is at the forefront of the virtual reality revolution and enables people to experience sport like never before and athletes to train, crucially, without adding load,” investor and former English Premiere League player Gary Neville says. “This is a key consideration for managers that want to maintain the peak physical condition of their players, to ensure that they can perform to their optimum, on the pitch.”

When it launches on Quest July 29th, Player 22 will offer up a number of sport-based games designed to improve cognitive performance, concentration, reaction times, coordination and control. You can wishlist it on Quest here.