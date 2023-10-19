Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Indie studio Kinetic Games announced it’s delaying the release of its hit co-op horror game Phasmophobia on PSVR 2.

The four-player psychological horror game was slated to land on PlayStation 5 and PSVR 2 sometime in August, but was later delayed to October following a fire incident at the studio’s office.

Now, Kinetic Games says in a Steam news update that the game is suffering another delay due to some “unforeseen challenges in adapting the game for consoles.”

“These combined factors have affected our development timeline more than we initially anticipated,” Kinect Games says.

“Additionally, in preparation for the PlayStation VR2 launch, we have been diligently reviewing the game’s performance and optimizing it across all maps to ensure a seamless experience for all of our console players. In this regard, we had to rework Maple Lodge Campsite with a completely new layout (more information below). This decision, though time-consuming for our art team, is essential to provide the best possible gameplay experience.”

Kinetic Games hasn’t mentioned an updated release window for Phasmophobia, however the studio says to stay tuned.

Putting you in a number of haunted locations filled with paranormal activity, Phasmophobia tasks you with gathering evidence with your ghost hunting equipment and selling it on to the black market. Go it alone, or head in with three other friends to share a fright together.

The game has celebrated a good deal of success since it launched into Early Access on Steam in 2020, providing support for both SteamVR headsets and traditional monitors. At the time of this writing,has amassed nearly 500,000 user reviews, putting it at a 96% ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ score.