No more ungainly break-out boxes to contend with; thankfully PSVR 2 connects to PlayStation 5 via a single USB-C cable. But if you think you’ll be able to plug in that seemingly standard cable to a VR-ready PC to play Half-Life: Alyx like you might with standalones such as Quest 2, Vive XR Elite or Pico 4, you’ll be sorely disappointed. PSVR 2 won’t work as a PC VR headset, and according to the developer behind unofficial conversion software iVRy Driver, you shouldn’t buy one with the anticipation that it ever will.

Plug in an original PSVR into a computer, and the PC thinks it’s an additional monitor. That was the starting point back in late 2016 for many to begin cobbling together unofficial support for PC VR games. One such go-to staple for PSVR-to-PC conversion is iVRy Driver for SteamVR, an ongoing project created by indie studio Mediator Software.

But what about PSVR 2? In a Reddit thread discussing the topic, Mediator Software says you should save your cash if you want to buy a PSVR 2 specifically for PC VR gaming:

You would be wasting your money, as there is no guarantee you could ever use it on a PC, and quite a good chance that you won’t be able to. The original PSVR is (electronically) equivalent to a monitor and so it it is relatively simple to get a video signal up on it. Reading sensors etc. took a lot of reverse engineering, and at least a year from release before anyone figured that out. It then took a couple more years before it was usable as a PC VR headset. Tracking and controllers (using the original hardware) is still very much a work in progress, over 5 years from release. That is without Sony making any effort to prevent non PS4 users from using it.

How to connect PSVR to PC | Image courtesy Mediator Software

The iVRy Driver creator speculates that Sony has likely encrypted the signals to prevent use across any non-PlayStation device. Still, even if it’s cracked eventually—or by some chance the video signal running through USB-C isn’t encrypted—contending with the headset’s inside-out 6DOF tracking will be a headache:

Even if they haven’t [encrypted headset data] it would take a lot of reverse engineering (read several years) just to get an image on the headset. Then there is the tracking, which would need to be developed, as there isn’t a ready-made SLAM tracker available for Windows (assuming of course the camera protocol was reverse-engineered). Then the controllers etc. etc.

Mediator Software calls it “unlikely” that the PSVR 2 would be useable for PC VR “within 5 years of its release,” making it essentially a non-starter. To boot, the developer says anyone Googling “will PSVR2 work on Windows?” is best answered with “No, not in the foreseeable future, and probably not ever.”

While the entrance of PSVR 2 on February 22nd is set to bring a smattering of popular titles to PS5, some of which are available on SteamVR today, as it is today Sony still hasn’t published a launch day lineup, leaving us more than a bit crestfallen so close to release.

In the meantime, we’re compiling a growing list of every PSVR 2 game announced so far so you can keep up on all the games coming Sony’s next-gen headset (hopefully) this year.

  • David Wilhelm

    Hogwash; encrypting the display will induce latency, increase power consumption and thus heat, and add unnecessary component cost. It’s almost like I posed this question on the (open source) Revive Discord last week..

    • Cless

      Yeah, the reason PSVR2 wouldn’t work on PC would be most likely a lack of interest. Which if PSVR2 starts selling like pancakes might create interest from people that have it to get it to work somehow, specially seeing how it beats to a pulp all current headsets in image quality.

      • ViRGiN

        Yeah that’s gonna happen. Like Quest got bootloader unlocked. _someone_ is going to hack it. Yeaaaa.

      • GunnyNinja

        “beats to a pulp”? What specs have you been reading?

        • Cless

          Tell me how many other OLED 2K HDR at 120hz, with eye tracking and foveated rendering headsets are there around?

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      Nope. HDCP content protection has been around for more than 20 years, is mandatory for media players and includes encrypting the video signal send via HDMI etc. It adds no latency, which is why e.g. Sony never bothered to disable it on the PS4 during gameplay, you have to do that yourself if you want to use a capture card. The costs are negligible.

      And if they wanted to lock the PSVR 2 down, they’d prevent you from accessing the sensors and scramble/encrypt those protocols, not the display. Without sensor access your PSVR 2 would be just a rather heavy type of video classes, if you manage to sent the display signal via DisplayPort alt mode over USB-C.

      But even if Sony encrypts nothing, you can access all the sensors over USB and Sony even publishes the full specs and all the needed documentation free for everyone, you still don’t have anything that could do inside-out, controller, hand or eye tracking on a PC. It would be like a HTC Vive Pro Eye without the Tobii eye tracking software and without the HTC software stack that makes it OpenVR/OpenXR compliant. Some kind of controller tracking shouldn’t be too hard to implement for a third party, but WMR has taught us that some tracking doesn’t equal usable tracking, and everything else will be much more complicated.

      Your chances to find any type of usable eye tracking that allows to use a HMD like the PSVR 2 as an OpenXR device, or something that supports the haptics are pretty much zero, because this stuff is really hard. There is a reason why Sony licensed the eye tracking from Tobii, who have been working on it for 20 years and can sue most competitors out of existence due to their enormous amount of patents, similar to haptics where it is very difficult to release anything without having to pay Immersion a hefty license/black mail fee.

  • I just think it’s stupid not to also support a way to play PC VR, especially with Steam being a huge library and installed base of potential users right there.

    • ViRGiN

      It’s stupid to support Steam in the first place. Why support a dead horse? Why support the community who is addicted to a single storefront for 20 years? PCVR people brought it upon themselves.

      • Cless

        Dude, you have the worst takes from the whole site from time to time. Don’t know how you do it.

        • ViRGiN

          Yeah I’ve been told wrong so many times, still waiting for *that* PCVR moment to shine. It’s not coming. It’s dead. Move on people. PCVR people are a meme, vrchat abusers and advocate for more competition like Pico to use exclusively with Steam, trapping entire ecosystem money into company that does not even care.

          You’re just toxic positive nancy talking about ideals that never come to fruition.

          • Cless

            You realize that for something to be dead… it means nobody uses it and that numbers are going down, right…?
            I don’t know about you but that’s the opposite of what has been going on.

          • ViRGiN

            nothing has ever died in history

    • Cless

      I agree, its just that if you are Sony’s boots, it doesn’t make that much economic sense since selling more PS5 instead of PSVR2 makes them more money at the end of the day.

  • Jeroham Ortiz

    Hopefully Sony will release an official driver. They are now publishing their games on PC and also offering PS Now for PC users. It will likely push more PSVR2 units and I don’t think will affect PS5 sales given than an equivalent PC costs at least double the PS5’s price.

    Otherwise, I hope they don’t use encryption or any other road blocks so the community can implement a solutions, even if it takes some time.

    • ViRGiN

      I hope they do, as VR needs to grow, not be driven by latest and greatest headset playing oldest and lamest PCVR games.

      Sony, lock that shit up, invest in developers, and become the sole leader of uncompromised high-end VR experience.

    • Leisure Suit Barry

      It doesn’t make business sense for Sony to officially support PC compatibility, not to mention they would also have to offer after sales care/support for PC too.

    • Umar Yusha

      Hopefully they dont. You want psvr2 buy a Ps5. If you can dump thousands on a rig you can pay for a psvr2+ps5. Ps5 needs to have more unique selling points not less

      • ViRGiN

        you’re hero

  • ViRGiN

    I mean, at least vive trackers would stop gathering dust xD

  • Sofian

    Too bad for Valve…

  • Christopher Barnhouse

    I have no desire for PSVR2 on PC, I do hope developers make their games more cross platform though.

  • MeowMix

    lol, were ppl actually holding out hope that the PSVR2 would work as a PCVR headset ? lol

  • iVRy

    As the developer being quoted, I will have a chance to experiment with an actual PSVR2 in February. Everything is speculation until then. Just because it’s difficult, doesn’t mean I’m not going to try make it work on a PC. ;)

    • Daniel Sá Pina

      For what it’s worth, the x-rays on PS5’s SoC shows a displayport IO next to the USB controller, so the signal is probably just DP1.3 with USB3 using USB-C alternate mode.

      Bigger issue should be encoding DP and USB into one USB-C connector which doesn’t really exist out there but shouldn’t be hard to make.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        It does exist. The Pico Neo 3 Link uses DP alt mode over a dedicated USB-C mode, with a cable that splits into DP and USB-2 on the PC side. As DP alt mode works by utilizing the four USB-C superspeed cable pairs for unidirectional DP signal transfer, leaving only the extra USB-2 speed pair as a way so send back data to the PC, this works just fine.

        And as this is exactly the purpose for which the DP alt mode in the USB spec is intended, it is very likely that Sony uses the exact same method, only they split the DP and USB-2 signal inside the PS5, allowing them to use a cheap USB-C to USB-C cable. It is most certainly DP1.3, as the 2000*2040 per eye resolution is just below the bandwidths limits of DP1.3. Going for 2040*2040 would already have required going for DP 1.4 with enabled DSC stream compression. To avoid the splitter cable you could also try some of the Radeon cards providing video over USB-C, or some RTX 20X0 founder editions, also featuring the port.

        The real challenge will be accessing sensor data. As the only data line back to the PS5 should be USB-2, there probably isn’t enough bandwidth to send raw image data from multiple room and eye tracking cameras, so I’d assume the PSVR 2 has to include some sort of SoC doing at least some preprocessing, or even performing controller and room tracking directly, sending only the results back. This shouldn’t be too hard, if Meta managed to delegate all of the tracking to the Hexagon DSP of the SD835 even on Quest 1, leaving CPU and GPU free for OS and applications.

        AFAIK iVRy pretty much only reads the IMU on the PSVR 1 via USB, usable for DK1 like 3DoF tracking, everything else has to be reimplemented externally. In the best case scenario where the basic tracking is done on a SoC on the PSVR 2, sending back just the readable results via USB-2, and Sony hasn’t scrambled/encrypted the protocol, this could make it rather easy to utilize at least the basic 6DoF functionality. ETFR will most definitely require the eye tracking to be run on the PS5, so adding the features that make the PSVR 2 special will be in a completely other dimension of problems.

        • iVRy

          Another potential problem is powering it. If only graphics cards still had VirtualLink ports…

          • Christian Schildwaechter

            Shouldn’t be a big problem. VirtualLink allowed the HMD to draw up to 27W. USB-PD over USB-C allows devices to draw up to 180W, though it gets more complicated as there are standard and extended power ranges, voltages from 5V to 48V and cable length restrictions. But even at the lowest 5V, you get 15W and at 9V you reach the same 27W as VirtualLink. Unfortunately I cannot find any specs detailing how much power exactly e.g an AMD RX 6900XT can provide on its USB-C port.

  • neodraig

    Are you so so full of yourself that you had to upvote yourself ?
    This is quite lame dude :-/

    • ViRGiN

      hmm you really had to hover the mouse over the counter and check who is upvoting who? wow

  • Nothing to see here

    It is hard enough to get VR headsets that were designed to work with PCs to function correctly. Half the time, the game gets stuck when launched because you need to do something with the keyboard and mouse while looking at the computer screen. Microsoft’s Flight Simulator pretty much requires the use of the keyboard while you are wearing the headset. The Quest is even worse because you need to connect to the broken Quest software and then go into the desktop to launch Steam and finally the game you want to run.

    • ViRGiN

      what? my meta games stream so easily to quest.
      blame steam for not having steam game launcher. what a shit company.

  • ApocalypseShadow

    What I posted on mixed news:

    There’s no point in PC support.

    PC gamers want it, want to experiment with it, but there are no games on PC that would support it or its features. Nothing that would support the controllers which haven’t even been used yet anywhere. There isn’t any software to support it for productivity. Nothing.

    PC gamers just want because it’s new. By buying it hoping that it has PC support, these gamers would only be hurting Sony in the fact that Sony needs the headset to sell games. Sell their hardware. Because they are connected. Sony doesn’t make royalties from Steam. Valve does. So, there’s no point.

    I hope it doesn’t get supported anytime soon. Want to use it, get a PS5. Instead, PC gamers should be asking PC manufacturers to make a headset with eye tracking and foveated rendering to make it easier on the hardware. Could even push higher detail with these powerful graphics cards depending on where you look. Instead of making these expensive but useless headsets that gamers can’t buy and has no software support for these thousand dollar headsets.

    Even Facebook was dumb in adding useless features when they should have given Quest eye tracking and foveated rendering. And release facial tracking later in the future. Quest 2 games would have benefited. Just look at Grid Legends. That could have used it how ugly that game is. Instead, it’s in an expensive Quest Pro that has no game supporting the eye tracking.

    Nope. PC gamers want Sony’s headset just because. And that’s more entitlement than anything. Thinking Sony’s headset needs PC when Sony has no VR games on PC.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Don’t if it’s unlikely as development of PS5 is happening on PC’s these days, with engines like Unreal Engine just using the PS5 as a target, and likely using the PC as development box, so with windows drivers for the headset.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      The PS5 is based on PC technology, but its OS is based on FreeBSD. You can of course create a Windows build of a PS5 game in Unreal Engine and run most of it without even having a PS5, but if you want to test something that relies on PS5 specific features like the inline texture decompression or the SSD writing directly to shared CPU/GPU memory, you will need a PS5 dev kit and a specific build running on that hardware and OS. So it would be reasonable to assume that PSVR 2 developers are required to have a PS5 dev kit and that PSVR 2 drivers only exist for Sony’s FreeBSD variant, even if you can create many PSVR 2 games on a Windows PC using Nvidia cards and a HP Reverb G2 for 95% of the way.

      And even if Sony has bothered to create Windows drivers for the PSVR 2 that work with some AMD Radeon GPUs actually featuring the required graphics capable USB-C port, I doubt they would release them to the public. The question isn’t whether running a PSVR 2 on a Windows PC is feasible in principle, the question is pretty much only if Sony sees any reason to provide such a solution to PC users, as it will be almost impossible to replicate Sony’s full software stack and PSVR 2 feature set otherwise.