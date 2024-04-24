Independent tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo maintains Apple may be reducing Vision Pro shipments for its international debut by a wide margin due to demand falling “sharply beyond expectations” in the US market.

Kuo, a respected figure in supply chain leaks and analysis, says in and in a new blog post that Apple has cut 2024 shipments for Vision Pro to 400–450k units—significantly lower than the reported 700–800k units or more expected for worldwide production this year.

“Apple cut orders before launching Vision Pro in non-US markets, which means that demand in the US market has fallen sharply beyond expectations, making Apple take a conservative view of demand in non-US markets,” Kuo says in the post.

Kuo’s most recent report comes in sharp contrast to his previous statements from February 2024 which maintained that leading up to global release, US demand for the $3,500 mixed reality headset had been initially better than expected in its first month following its February 2nd launch.

Kuo also previously reported that a second-generation Apple headset was expected to go into mass production in 2025, which is said to come in both a high and low-end version. However, now, Kuo maintains Apple is “reviewing and adjusting its head-mounted display (HMD) product roadmap, so there may be no new Vision Pro model in 2025.”

Apple Confirms Vision Pro is Launching in China This Year, Going Where Meta Can't

So far the company has confirmed it’s shipping Vision Pro in mainland China in addition to preparing visionOS for multiple languages, including French, German, Japanese, Korean, Cantonese, and both Simplified and Traditional Chinese. Apple hasn’t intimated yet when we can expect international availability of Vision Pro however. The most obvious opportunity to do so could be at its WWDC event, taking place June 10-14, where the Apple is confirmed to talk about feature updates to visionOS.

In the meantime, the competitive landscape has monumentally shifted with the announcement that Meta is now planning to open its Quest operating system to third-party device makers such as Asus, Lenovo, Xbox, and others. The move is widely considered as an apparent bid to become a foil to Apple’s comparatively closed-down mixed reality operating system, and become the ‘open’ option competing directly with Vision Pro.

Meanwhile we’re still waiting to see what Samsung has in store after partnering with Google to make its own ‘Pro’ level MR headset. Google is expected to provide Samsung with its XR operating system, while Qualcomm will supply the device’s chipset.

  • ViRGiN

    It’s just making space for the valve deckard running Meta OS

  • Sofian

    Weird, I didn’t see that coming.

  • Rob

    VR remains a bit of a niche. Psvr2 looks like low demand and pretty much a failure. Pcvr is still alive but doesnt look to grow anymore. And now apple low demand. Not a surprise with its high price. The VR future points ever more towards Meta quest. With now opening its ecosystem towards other hardware manufacters. To be honest I am happy with it. Because a lot of fragmentation doesnt help the VR industry.

  • Arno van Wingerde

    Well I would generally take those statements with a grain of salt, especially coming from somebody who before claimed that things were exceeding expectations. I think that a lot of enthusiasts with money to spare rushed to get the headset, even though that only seems to make sense from a business point of view for developers. The rest took a look and sensibly decided to wait a bit…

    More important is what those developers are going to do with it and how enthusiastic the initial customers are – as widely discussed, it does not seem a sensible choice for most customers at this point. However, should Apple delay its non-pro model, that would heavily impact Apple’s whole VR spatial computing.

  • ShaneMcGrath

    They could of hired me for 1/3 of the wage to tell them this wasn’t going to sell at AU$5500!

  • VR Dragon

    This get’s a great big “Well DUH!”. No tech product is going to sell well at that price. Doubly so for a product that doesn’t do really more than one you can get for 1/7th the price.

  • Mike

    vr didn’t get enough top-quality software to compel users to stick around. at this point most people associate vr with software quality that is far below what you get with flat. from janky control implementations to scaled down experiences and not enough dollars to support things like half life Alyx which was the model for how to do it right everyone now has a idea of what to expect from vr and its not what they are willing to put the headset on for anymore.