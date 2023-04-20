Red Matter 2, the sci-fi VR puzzle adventure for Quest 2 and PC VR, is bringing its best-in-class graphics and interactions to PSVR 2.

Vertical Robot says the sequel is slated to arrive on PSVR 2 “very soon,” noting in a tweet it will feature a smooth 120fps with no reprojection, foveated Rendering, 4K re-mastered textures, and enhanced lighting.

And while some may rightly bemoan it as another Quest 2 port, it’s really much more than that.

Launched in mid-2022 on Quest 2 and PC VR, Red Matter 2 features some of the most impressive graphics and immersive gameplay to date—of any VR platform—easily drawing comparisons to some of VR’s most visually intense games, such as Lone Echo and Half-Life: Alyx. It’s really that good.

Here’s the setup: in Red Matter 2, you take on the role of Sasha, an agent awakened in a lunar base by an undercover operative and tasked with uncovering the secrets of ‘Red Matter’, a mysterious substance introduced in Red Matter (2018).

SEE ALSO
Apple CEO Tim Cook is Hyping XR Ahead of WWDC

The sequel introduces combat for the first time, which although not a high point, definitely makes for an interesting break from the game’s wide variety of puzzles. Enough said. Check out our spoiler-free review to find out why we gave it [8/10].

There’s no word on when we can expect the original Red Matter on PSVR 2. We’ll also be keeping our eyes peeled for a more precise launch date for the sequel, so check back soon.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Hopefully they’ll fix what looks to be a bit meh shooting with random bullet spreads where you can see them moving through the air and stuff. Just making the bullets fire pretty much instantly to the target and with a better way of showing a bit of randomness that doesn’t result in the player missing what they’re aiming at half the time should suffice and make that aspect of the game more fun in general. That’s my take on based on the reviews I’ve seen and observation of the gunplay in gameplay footage anyway.