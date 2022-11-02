Sony today announced the long-awaited price and release date for PSVR 2, its next-gen VR headset for PS5.
Pre-orders for PSVR 2 are slated to start on November 15th, priced at $550 for the headset and controllers, or $600 for the Horizon Call of the Mountain hardware bundle.
PlayStation VR2 is officially launching on February 22nd, 2023. Both the Horizon Call of the Mountain and optional PSVR 2 Sense controller charging station will also launch the same day.
Here’s the whole hardware launch lineup:
- PlayStation VR2
- Price: $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / ¥74,980 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY)
- Includes PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones
- PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle
- Price: $599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99 / ¥79,980 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY)
- Includes PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones
- PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station
- Price: $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 / ¥5,480 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY)
- Players can charge the PS VR2 Sense controller through a simple click-in design, without having to connect to a PS5 console – freeing up the console’s USB ports.
Although the exact launch title lineup is still a mystery, the company says game pre-orders are starting this month as well. Sony also announced 11 new VR games to add to our running list of PSVR 2 games coming next year.
In the US, PSVR 2 will be sold at participating retailers, with pre-orders beginning on November 15th. Some European regions will only be able to pre-order direct through PlayStation.
Here’s a look at the specs for both PSVR 2 and Sense Controllers. Don’t miss our full hands-on with PSVR 2 to give you a better idea of what to expect.
PlayStation VR2 Specs
|Display method
|OLED
|Panel resolution
|2000 x 2040 per eye
|Panel refresh rate
|90Hz, 120Hz
|Lens separation
|Adjustable
|Field of View
|Approx. 110 degrees
|Sensors
|・Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)・Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor
|Cameras
|・4 cameras for headset and controller tracking・IR camera for eye tracking per eye
|Feedback
|Vibration on headset
|Communication with PS5
|USB Type-C®
|Audio
|・Input: Built-in microphone・Output: Stereo headphone jack
PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Specs
|Buttons
|[Right]PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button[Left]PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button
|Sensing/ Tracking
|Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking
|Feedback
|Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit)
|Port
|USB Type-C® port
|Communication
|Bluetooth® Ver5.1
|Battery
|Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery