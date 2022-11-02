Sony today announced the long-awaited price and release date for PSVR 2, its next-gen VR headset for PS5.

Pre-orders for PSVR 2 are slated to start on November 15th, priced at $550 for the headset and controllers, or $600 for the Horizon Call of the Mountain hardware bundle.

PlayStation VR2 is officially launching on February 22nd, 2023. Both the Horizon Call of the Mountain and optional PSVR 2 Sense controller charging station will also launch the same day.

Here’s the whole hardware launch lineup:

  • PlayStation VR2
    • Price: $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / ¥74,980 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY)
    • Includes PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones
  • PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle
    • Price: $599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99 / ¥79,980 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY)
    • Includes PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones

  • PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station
    • Price: $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 / ¥5,480 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY)
    • Players can charge the PS VR2 Sense controller through a simple click-in design, without having to connect to a PS5 console – freeing up the console’s USB ports.

Although the exact launch title lineup is still a mystery, the company says game pre-orders are starting this month as well. Sony also announced 11 new VR games to add to our running list of PSVR 2 games coming next year.

In the US, PSVR 2 will be sold at participating retailers, with pre-orders beginning on November 15th. Some European regions will only be able to pre-order direct through PlayStation.

Here’s a look at the specs for both PSVR 2 and Sense Controllers. Don’t miss our full hands-on with PSVR 2 to give you a better idea of what to expect.

PlayStation VR2 Specs

Display method​ OLED
Panel resolution​ 2000 x 2040 per eye
Panel refresh rate​ 90Hz, 120Hz
Lens separation​ Adjustable
Field of View​ Approx. 110 degrees
Sensors​ ・Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​・Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor
Cameras​ ・4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​・IR camera for eye tracking per eye
Feedback​ Vibration on headset
Communication​ with PS5 USB Type-C®
Audio​ ・Input: Built-in microphone​・Output: Stereo headphone jack

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Specs

Buttons​ [Right]​PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button​[Left]​PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button
Sensing/ Tracking Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer)Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking
Feedback ​ Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit)
Port USB Type-C®  port
Communication​ Bluetooth® Ver5.1​
Battery​ Type: Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery​

  • Rudl Za Vedno

    650 euros is a bit much, considering PS5 is still selling for 760€ (at least here in Germany). Is it worth investing 1410€? Sony is approaching PC + Pico 4/Q2 pricing combo territory. Pretty hard sell because living costs have sky rocketed here in Europe and winter is coming… so ppl need money for food and heating. VR gaming has become a luxury many can’t afford to spend on atm.

    • Nevets

      Wrong. If you’re choosing between life’s little luxuries, Winter is the best time to restrict spending money on meals, bars and nights out, in return for gaming – where the outlay is expensive but the hours of entertainment are many.

      • Rudl Za Vedno

        Not in times when your heating costs go up 200 or 300%. That’s the story for most of us living in Europe nowdays. My energy bill went up from 1300€ to more than 3000€ to just to keep my house warm during upcoming winter. Plus paying 20% more for food and 1.5€/L instead of 1,1€ for gas… All major blows to my disposable income and it’s the same story everywhere I look. Maybe it’s different in the US, but here energy and food price problem is a huge one.

        • ViRGiN

          Where and when you had gas for 1.1?
          Countries are imposing price limits on gas. Some countries cover your energy bill for two months.
          Of course things are getting more expensive. I dont remember ever a period where things were getting cheaper and cheaper.

          This is the price to pay when you have giga corporations like Valve still operating in Russia.

          • Rudl Za Vedno

            Gas was as low as 1€/L in Slovenia during covid. Before that it was 1.2€. 2 to 3% inflation is expected, but now food is up 20%, clothing 13%, energy 41%, rents 24%… and these are official Eurostat numbers (10,7% cumulative). Real numbers of goods and services ordinary ppl have buy are way worse. I’d say my purchasing power went realistically down 10 to 20% even with a recent 9% salary increase. That’s the reality for us living in EU today.

          • ViRGiN

            I checked my gas stats, and the last time i paid about 1.1 was back in 2016.

            Still, live goes on. It’s getting more expensive for companies to operate as well. Xbox is expected to raise price as well. Those are still luxury items. Poorest will be poor and richest will remain rich. Circle of life.

            I’ll make a choice about PSVR2 when there are relevant games unvealed. Right now there is nothing warranting a purchase for me.

  • Anonyneko

    What is the subpixel arrangement of the display? Full RGB or some Pentile variation? The original one boasted full RGB, if I recall correctly, which made it comparable to many Pentile OLED headsets with a higher resolution on paper.

    • Bob

      They haven’t officially stated anything regarding this but I’d doubt Sony would regress on display panel technology since they actually design and produce OLED panels and produce high-end TVs in the TV market. It wouldn’t make logical sense for a company with a strong focus in these areas to cut corners with the display and if anything I’d wager most of the cost is associated with the PSVR 2’s display and fresnel optics.

  • ViRGiN

    Not a PCVR killer, cause PCVR suicided long ago, but definietly a full replacement.

  • Anonyneko

    On a side note, I wish I could somehow combine a PSVR headset, Quest Pro controllers, and a PC… Seems to be a perfect combination when you can’t really bother with base stations.

    • Bob

      Indeed. Quest Pro optics combined with PSVR 2 RGB OLED display and its field of view on top of Meta’s strong software stack would be the perfect combination given the technology of today.

    • shadow9d9

      PCVR has been dead for a while. No one is developing anything of quality for it.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Just hope third party will create support for PC like they did for the original PSVR.

  • CharlieSayNo

    I am eternally grateful to the Meta Quest Pro for making the PSVR2 look reasonably priced…

    • MeowMix

      the PS5 is a subsidized consumer console, so the PS5+PSVR2 is a subsidized system

      The QuestPro is not subsidized. People just mad cuz they want their subsidy back.

  • Nevets

    Shame most of these are barely-upgraded mobile games. They really need to release Alyx and GT7 at launch.

    • ViRGiN

      There is no real list of confirmed by Sony titles.
      Indie developers can say whatever they want for exposure. Even the studios that has top selling games on quest does not have access to the devkit.

      Games like pavlov haven’t even released on pico, and the quest version is still unfinished, 3 years after stated release date.

    • gothicvillas

      Yes, they need at least 1 awesome killer game. So far, they havent told us if they have anything of that sort…

      • shadow9d9

        The Horizon game it is being bundled with…

        • ViRGiN

          That’s cool, but I do not think this is the killer game.

        • Andrew Jakobs

          Of you buy the $50+ bundle.

    • ViRGiN

      Releasing Alyx on PSVR2 would cut off the last “valid” “reason” to even get into PCVR. Why would valve do that?
      If they wanted to get the game into hands of more people, they would sell it on different platforms. They don’t.

      Alyx is designed to trap you even more into their ecosystem.

    • Tommy

      There are plenty of PCVR grade games being ported also. Yes, we knew the mobile game ports were going to happen. Thankfully there are games like Low-fi, Hubris, Crossfire, Horizon CotM, Kayak VR, Madison, and RE4 and 8 coming too. I don’t think Sony has even released the full list of launch games yet either.

    • shadow9d9

      Alyx is a corridor shooter with 4/5 first hours down dark tunnels..then reoeating 3 puzzles 30 times each and fighting waves of 3 enemies. It is old now. Let it go. They should be working on new titles.

      • Charles

        It’s still new to anyone who hasn’t played it.

        • ViRGiN

          Just like Mario 64.

          • Charles

            Haha, true. Just an hour ago I recommended a Super Nintendo game series to someone who had never played them. A great game is a great game forever.

            But Alyx still has current-looking graphics.

          • ViRGiN

            > But Alyx still has current-looking graphics.
            Maybe, as an exception to the rule.
            It’s still a corridor shooter with absolutetly babified gameplay and interactivity.
            Check google trends. The hype is at all time low.
            Even Beat Saber surpasses it.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      They only announced 19 of the 20 games that would be released on the day the headset is released, guess what title number 20 will be.

  • All I want to know is where will the pre-order button be on Nov 15th???

  • Tommy

    Not too bad. I can do $550

    • Bart Grudzien

      Great! At least some gamers have jobs.

  • Zack71

    Quest 3 forever

  • ViRGiN

    Is it really coming this year? Last comment on kickstarter from 2 months ago just said ‘working on it’

  • ViRGiN

    I’ve accepted that it’s wired, but only when it has proper quality games.
    Everything shown so far is pretty disgusting. Light brigade does not even have hand models…

    • ViRGiN

      @CaryMGVR:disqus they are marking your comments as spam LOL

      • Nevets

        He doesn’t write in authoritative Bold anymore, I’ve noticed.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Pricing what is an accessory to a console higher than the console itself will seriously reduce the number of customers giving it a try. And if the PSVR 2 sells to only to a small fraction of PS5 owners, game studios will be similarly reluctant to support it as they were on PSVR 1. Which will be bad not only for PSVR 2, but for all of VR.

    I cannot fathom why they priced it this high, as the 2K Fresnel design with lots of cheap to produce components and most of performance features coming from the PS5 itself indicated they went for low production costs. Which made it look more like they were aiming for a much, much lower sales price. That would have made a lot of sense in order to gain more than the ~5% market share the PSVR 1 managed to grab on PS4/Pro.

    I may of course be wrong and the last two years with a permanent PS5 shortage could have taught Sony that customers are actually willing to pay a much higher price, even buying from scalpers, so Sony adjusted, just like Nvidia. And maybe the price really isn’t an issue for most, or at least the enthusiasts interested in VR, which might also have impacted the Quest 2 price increase or the Quest Pro pricing. But my hopes that the PSVR 2 might push VR more towards mainstream and lead to significantly increased investments into VR AAA titles thanks to selling to a larger portion of the PlayStation user base are somewhat crushed.

    • Nevets

      It’s not an “accessory”, or a peripheral. It’s a portal to other worlds. But unfortunately many in the mainstream will see it as the former. I can see your point of view, of course, but I hope the possibility that enough people want to buy it actually happens. As an aside, while we don’t know the bill of materials, I suspect it wouldn’t be as easy to price a lot lower as you suggest.

  • tom401

    After using the pancake lenses in my Meta Pro, I just can’t go back anymore.

    • Sofian

      Same with my Pico 4 but pancake lenses scream for more resolution, the extra clarity makes SDE more visible than it was in my Quest 2.

      • tom401

        Pico 4 uses a cheap screen.

    • shadow9d9

      It is even heavier than a quest 2…that’s a no go for me.

      • ViRGiN

        Funny how even more heavy Index is praised among PCVR elitists as “all day comfortable”

  • Well, I think they’ve went too high. I was thinking about getting this, but not anymore.

    • Bart Grudzien

      Get a job u peasant.

      • ViRGiN

        First it was Meta “ruining” the market by subsidizing, now it’s Sony not subsidizing enough

  • ApocalypseShadow

    $50 more than what I spent buying PSVR 1 at launch in 2016($499 with move controllers). The price isn’t the problem. The tech is definitely not the problem. Everything is great there. Even the wire.

    But the current games announced aren’t exactly pulling me in. We need a Golden Eye, Syphon Filter, Blood and Truth 2, Devil May Cry type of game. Instead, we keep getting horror games and small Indie games. Which isn’t bad if you like what they are offering. But I’d rather have a Killzone 2, GT 7, Spider-Man, Superman… really any high action cinematic type game, over what I’m seeing so far for the price.

    Truthfully, it should just be 10 high quality games at launch. Doesn’t have to be 20. Where there would be no question on why you need a PS5 and a PS VR 2.

    Looking like I’ll have to wait until later to get it. Not the first time I waited to get a console because there was nothing appealing for me at launch. But now it’s extending to VR. That’s not good. But will see how it goes.

    • Bart Grudzien

      Call of the mountain
      Saints and sinners 2
      Re8
      Firewall
      That’s 4 amazing AAA games and sony still has more to announce. I wouldn’t be surprised to see modern warfare 2 vr to be announced.

    • Nevets

      I agree with you. Ten enticing games would blow 20+ Quest mobile phone game conversions out of the water.

  • Yeshaya

    Alright, that price probably puts it out of range for me. I’m extremely excited about the immersiveness of the haptics and adaptive triggers applied to VR, and I think eye tracking will definitely extend the PS5 lifespan as foveated rendering improves, but I can’t justify spending $1k for something that I’d use basically for Call of the Mountain at this point. Though I would gladly pay $50 for an hour of trying it out at a VR arcade or something.