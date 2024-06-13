ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission (2018) is one of most popular PSVR exclusives to date, however Sony-owned developers Team Asobi are releasing its widely hyped PS5 follow-up Astro Bot without the addition of VR support. Don’t hold out hope for a VR port either, as the studio has now confirmed it’s simply not in the cards.

Talking to Digital Trends, Team Asobi studio head Nicolas Doucet confirmed the upcoming Astro Bot can’t (and won’t) ever be a VR game due to its unique development for TVs.

“We’re focusing 100% on PS5,” Doucet told Digital Trends. “Rescue Mission was great fun to make. Every medium has its strong points. In the case of a third-person game, whether you work on TV or VR is radically different. This idea that we could add a VR mode is not applicable to this kind of game. It’s applicable to some first-person games like racing, but not for this kind of game. So our choice was to go 100% for TV to really have as many people as possible playing this game.”

Speaking to Push SquareDoucet fleshes the decision on why it wasn’t developed with a hybrid TV/VR mindset:

“Certain games can afford to be hybrid, like first-person games, because there’s a closer similarity. But in our case, the design philosophy for both are very, very different. So, you know, it was a decision to expand on the world of Astro’s Playroom and bring Astro to the big stage. So from the beginning, that was really our focus.”

Granted, Astro Bot’s origins were first rooted in flatscreen from the beginning, with the character’s development stretching back to 2013 when PlayStation’s now defunct SIE JAPAN Studio released the bundled mini-game demo THE PLAYROOM for PS4, which was created to show off the console’s then-newly released PlayStation Camera.

Later showing up in 2016 on the original PSVR, Japan Studio released The Playroom VRanother bundled set of mini-games, this time tasked with showing off the headset’s capabilities.

SEE ALSO
Impact Reality Opens 'Flat2VR Studios' to Bring Flatscreen Games to VR

This would eventually spur Japan Studio, where Doucet was Creative Director and Producer of Astro Bot, to release the full-fledged Astro Bot Rescue Mission in 2018. It’s been widely celebrated as one of, if not the best VR games to come to PSVR. In fact, we liked Astro Bot Rescue Mission so much, we scored the VR native platformer our first [10/10] in our full review.

Then, in 2020, just prior to Japan Studio’s closure, the studio released Astro’s Playroom, which served as a tech demo to PS5’s DualSense controller. Team Asobi would live on, headed by Doucet, while Japan Studio would be shuttered by PlayStation in 2021.

Notably, Astro Bot Rescue Mission has never received a PSVR 2 port, highlighting yet further the headset’s lack of backwards compatibility with original PSVR games.

– – — – –

Maybe this “one for flatscreens, one for VR” pattern will continue on, but we’re not holding our breaths for now, as the studio is no doubt full steam ahead on hyping the upcoming PS5 exclusive, which we now know for sure will never come to VR headsets.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • ViRGiN

    Valve doesn't care about vr, I'm not sure who thought sony would be any different?

    • kool

      The balls in your court Meta had better show some blockbuster games or vr will look like it's dying bro

      • ViRGiN

        Meta always had a long term vision. Batman and aliens are blockbusters, but not too COD/Battlefield/GTA levels. Quest 3 could flop completly, based on previous experience, they are nowhere near abandoning it.

        • kool

          Meta might not be abandoning it but if games trickle out the community won’t grow and it’ll just be us and you on there. Don’t get me wrong batman and alien is a step in the right direction but we need at least 20 or so games on that level a year to people interested and lobbies to thrive. Sony hurt vr a lot with psvr2 after creating an atmosphere for mid level vr to grow. I think they hurt the whole industry by giving fodder against devs trying to fund vr games. Meta has got to pick up the pace if the want to keep Their base strong

          • ViRGiN

            I know all of that and I agree. Maybe it’s the studios that actually do not want to work on VR games, cause their talents can be used elsewhere. Zuckerberg pockets aren’t infinite. I think at least Boz understands games importance, but really the problem might be that the games we really want to see on the platform, are of no interest of the IP holders.

            But even then, the only gaming related giant that could afford throwing cash at the problem – valve – is not doing anything at all. After giant success of pavlov, we already should have official CSGO VR. A multiplayer game from a big franchise would surely help to make people come back to the headsets.

  • What a very stupid decision to make.

    1. It's not that hard to implement even the simplest of VR solutions to games and it revitalizes and changes the game play significantly for those who can play it in VR. This is proven with things like the UEVR mod that allows tons of games never intended to have VR be fully VR playable.

    2. It's basically saying "We don't want your money" from people who would be willing to buy it for just VR as well.

    What a very very very stupid decision by the developers/publishers. Ports aren't that hard. It's more an investment of money and talented people to make it happen. Publishers are way too risk adverse at this point and the industry has been hiring the wrong people for the last 8 years.

  • gothicvillas

    In case Sony reads this message: FU

  • Rudl Za Vedno
  • Peter vasseur

    Well I for one say this def is an idiot. The game looks just like astrobot rescue mission. And third person games are perfectly fine in vr. What an idiot.

  • ApocalypseShadow

    Nonsense. That's some true BS right there. Rescue Mission wasn't an FPS type game. It was over the shoulder, third person platformer. Something that actually works in VR. Which is the same looking camera angle in the new PS5 game.

    The reality is that Japan Studio was shuttered. The new studio that was formed out of it was probably pushed to take the popular character to flat screen where they could maximize sales with as many gamers as possible and get more profits. Which is what it seems Sony's looking for more now than making anything that might not sell in large numbers. Niche games and niche communities are being abandoned. Sure they have supported small indie titles of late. They just aren't making those games anymore themselves. They're letting others do it. Almost every title released by them this generation is now big budget, popular names like GT or Spider-Man or TLofU. Supporting things like Concrete Genie are done. Making this a VR game for a small community they are responsible for by not advertising PS VR 2 or making big budget game for it is their fault.

    But it's pathetic that you can't even throw a bone to the gamers that helped create the characters popularity by buying PS Eye and PS Move and playing Playroom and Rescue Mission.

    The only thing they've done is save me some money by not buying any current Gen hardware. I used to buy hardware day one or immediately after. I'll just wait for bargain bin or just not buy it at all. They're just not giving me reasons to. As much as I don't like Facebook, Quest 3 is filling in the space that Sony was supposed to be in. It's doing a whole lot of things Sony should have been doing. Even the mixed reality stuff is cool. Battery blows but it's a full featured headset. Can't be denied. I'll look into opening my wallet if Ghost of Tsushima 2 shows up. Until, then, this long time PlayStation fan isn't buying. Just like I'm not buying their reasoning of not porting their PSVR game or making the new one VR compatible.

    • ApocalypseShadow

      Oops. PlayStation Camera and VR demo disc is what I was talking about earlier. Just woke up. Lol

  • Dragon Marble

    If I were the reporter I would press Doucet: Give me an example of design details in this game that explains your "philosophy". You are after profit. Just say it. We are not stupid.

  • polysix

    Glad it's not coming to PSVR2. Leave all the gimmicky cr*p to Quest standalone. We've had years of ill fitting games shoe-horned into VR, that aren't VR, and give VR a bad name.

    Give me GT7 and the Resident Evils 100x over this out-dated Super Mario 3D rip-off (didn't even like the first one on PSVR1 and they're even more mundane on flatscreen).

    Aliens game on PSVR2 with HDR, OLED and HAPTICS (Head + Adapative triggers) is where real VR will be (Sure you can play it on your LCD quests but good luck with those horrible grey blacks, no atmospheric 'reality like' HDR and the completely unimpressive lack of proper haptics) – also don't forget to keep charging your quest…

    PSVR2 is hands down the best complete VR I've ever used and I've had 8 or so HMDs from Dk2, Vive, Rift, Quest/Quest Pro etc. PSVR2 is fine even if it never got another game, it's THAT good.. oh and now it can do PCVR too? (soon) well, there you go.. cos standalone games count for nothing, they're not VR, they're cartoon world gimmicks that can't immerse even a 6 year old, between the lack of constrast, the grey blacks and the 10 year old looking games – you're welcome to it – I'll be on PSVR2 playing GT7, RE4 VR remake and Aliens + everything on PCVR with it.

    • Mateusz Jakubczyk

      Hahaha, Sony fanboys are always so funny… :D

    • philingreat

      Yes, PCVR is coming for PSVR2, but a lot of important things are missing like:
      – HDR
      – Sense-Controller haptic feedback (only standard rumble vibration works)
      – VR headset haptic feedback
      – Eye tracking
      – 3D audio

  • Brettyboy01

    Pfft, its would be a marketing strategy. Suddenly, 2-3 months in, VR support Patch.