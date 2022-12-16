Resident Evil Village (2021) is getting its hotly anticipated VR mode on PS5 to coincide with the launch of PlayStation VR2, coming as a free DLC for anyone with the game.

Like PSVR 2, Resident Evil Village’s release is slated for launch on February 22nd, 2023, which includes the entirety of its main story in VR.

Here’s what CAPCOM producer Kanda Tsuyoshi has to say about it in a recent PS blogpost:

“Making full use of the PlayStation VR2, you’ll be wholly immersed when playing Resident Evil Village with this DLC. Visually, the vivid graphics of the 4K HDR display (2000×2040 per eye) and eye tracking produces a heightened perception of reality as if everything you see is actually there. 3D audio enhances the realism with audio from every angle, and your sense of touch is enhanced via the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. With one controller in each hand, you can feel the vibration, recoil, and resistance as you interact with objects in the world and fire weapons.”

When we went hands-on with Village back in September, we noted it was not only one of the best-looking games on PS5 to date, but probably one of the best in VR, offering up unprecedented levels of detail that are approaching Half-Life: Alyx territory.

Here’s what Road to VR’s Ben Lang thought of Resident Evil Village’s visual detail on PSVR 2:

In the non-VR version of the game it’s all quite beautiful but most players aren’t going to stop to really breathe it in. In VR, I felt like I couldn’t stop but soak up the tiny details in the environment, even when they have nothing to do with actually advancing the game. Frankly, the space is so richly detailed and interesting to look at that if you removed all the ‘game’ parts of the experience to just let people explore the castle, it would easily stand on its own as an excellent museum-type VR experience.

Check out the hands-on piece linked above for more about Resident Evil Village, including our thoughts on how the characters feel in VR: the imposing Lady Dimitrescu—aka giant vampire lady—and her three daughters.

We’re also waiting on news for what sort of “VR content” to expect with the Resident Evil 4 remake for PS5, which releases on March 24th, 2023.