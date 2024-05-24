Firmament (2023), the puzzle adventure from MYST creators Cyan, announced they’re finally bringing the game to PSVR 2, making good on their original Kickstarter promise.

The studio announced the news in a Kickstarter update, stating Firmament may arrive on PlayStation as early as this fall, which the studio has confirmed will include PSVR 2 support.

“We still have more work to do to get the game running well on the platform and to conform with various platform requirements that we must meet prior to submitting to certification, but we have high hopes that we will be able to ship Firmament on PlayStation this Fall,” the studio says in the update.

Released in this time last year on PC and PC VR headsets, Firmament is very much a spiritual successor to MYST, offering up modern beauty and narrative finesse alongside a ton of environmental puzzles that are sure to make you scratch your head.

While it’s VR implementation feels a little bit like an afterthought, its puzzles and setting are so substantial you may forgive it entirely for feeling a bit like a good VR port of a really great game. Check out our full spoiler-free review on PC to learn more about what make’s Cyan’s latest new IP tick.

Speaking of Cyan games, we’re also waiting to hear more about the upcoming re-release of Riven, which is confirmed to launch this summer on PC VR headsets and Quest.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • ViRGiN

    Seems like a desperate attempt to stay afloat, the game been out for a year, but has been averaging 8 players the past 30 days, and that’s including the flat players.

    • Dawid

      Could you please remind us all if PCVR is dead?

      • ViRGiN

        How could it possibly be dead if there are 765 Gorilla Tag players on SteamVR, taking well deserved #1 spot?

      • ViRGiN

        Also, I’d like to place your bets on peak player count on release date for PCVR.
        And try to make it sound non-laughable.

  • Rudl Za Vedno

    This game runs like shit on pretty decent PC (5800X3D/32GB/4070TI Super/SSD gen4/G2). Even MSFS 2020 gives me more stable frames than Firmanent at SteamVR 1SS res.