PlayStation VR 2 is a little over two months old now, and the charts are still very much in flux thanks to a rash of new and upgraded games. Last month, Survios’ high-profile boxing title took the top spot in the US and Canada, and fared pretty well across other regions too.
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition is an overhauled version of Creed: Rise to Glory (2018) for PSVR 2, bringing new characters and a new location from the Creed III film in addition to new features, quality of life upgrades and PvP cross-platform support.
There’s a ton of movement in the charts, so we’ve included some new symbols to help show just how the games are faring month-to-month.
The chart below is counting PS Store purchases and not bundled or upgraded content, which notably includes big titles such as Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, and Resident Evil Village.
PSVR 2 April Top Downloads
|US/Canada
|EU
|Japan
|1
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (new)
|Pavlov (≡)
|
Kayak VR: Mirage (≡)
|2
|Pavlov (↓1)
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (new)
|
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (new)
|3
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution (↑1)
|Kayak VR: Mirage (↓1)
|
Onogoro Monogatari ~The Tale of Onogoro~ (↑4)
|4
|Job Simulator (↑6)
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution (↓1)
|
LES MILLS BODYCOMBAT (↑?)
|5
|Kayak VR: Mirage (↓2)
|Job Simulator (↑5)
|
Horizon Call of the Mountain (↓2)
|6
|The Dark Pictures: Switchback (↓4)
|The Dark Pictures: Switchback (↑?)
|
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (↓4)
|7
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (↓2)
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (↓3)
|
After the Fall – Complete Edition (↑?)
|8
|Synth Riders (↑?)
|Synth Riders (↓1)
|
Dyschronia:Chronos Alternate Episode I (↓4)
|9
|PISTOL WHIP (↓3)
|Swordsman VR (↓1)
|Swordsman VR (↑1)
|10
|Swordsman VR (↓2)
|PISTOL WHIP (↓4)
|Drums Rock (↓6)