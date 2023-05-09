Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

PlayStation VR 2 is a little over two months old now, and the charts are still very much in flux thanks to a rash of new and upgraded games. Last month, Survios’ high-profile boxing title took the top spot in the US and Canada, and fared pretty well across other regions too.

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition is an overhauled version of Creed: Rise to Glory (2018) for PSVR 2, bringing new characters and a new location from the Creed III film in addition to new features, quality of life upgrades and PvP cross-platform support.

There’s a ton of movement in the charts, so we’ve included some new symbols to help show just how the games are faring month-to-month.

The chart below is counting PS Store purchases and not bundled or upgraded content, which notably includes big titles such as Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 7, and Resident Evil Village.

PSVR 2 April Top Downloads