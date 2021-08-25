Looking for some Summer fun in VR? If you’ve got a PlayStation VR headset then you’re in luck. Sony is hosting a huge sale with more than 200 games discounted, including 50% off of some of its best exclusive titles through September 8th.

PSVR might not have the biggest library of VR games, but there’s no arguing that it has many of the best VR games out there, including excellent first and second-party exclusives you won’t find anywhere else.

If there’s any games you’ve been waiting to sink your teeth into, now may be the time with a huge PSVR Summer sale on more than 200 PSVR games in most regions, with most games 50% off or more!

If you’re looking for great games with big discounts, here’s what caught our eye:

As far as our top recommendations from the above, Astro Bot Rescue Mission (our review) is one of only two games we’ve ever given a 10 out of 10 review score and it also earned our PSVR Game of the Year award in 2018. Similarly, Blood & Truth (our review) got our PSVR Game of the Year award in 2019, and Iron Man VR (our review) got it in 2020.

You’ve got until September 8th to snag these deals. Are you planning to buy any PSVR games during the sale? Which would you recommend beyond the list above to fellow players? Let us know in the comments below!