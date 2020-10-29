Sony has finally revealed how and when PSVR owners can get their hands on a camera adapter to make PlayStation VR compatible with PS5.

Sony will provide PSVR owners with one free camera adapter to enable support for the headset on PlayStation 5, and has posted some details here in an FAQ.

Head to the PlayStation Camera Adapter registration page to put in the request if you plan to use PSVR with PS5; you’ll need the serial number on the PSVR Processing Unit.

The camera adapter is necessary to use PSVR on PS5 because the PS4 camera is required for the headset, but the PS5 console lacks the correct port for the PS4 camera. Unfortunately the newer PS5 camera won’t work.

The adapter is provided free of charge, including shipping, and Sony is limiting to one adapter per household. It connects to the USB port on the back of the PS5 console, while the other end has the correct port for the PS4 camera.

Delivery may take up to two weeks, according to Sony, and initial availability of the adapter will vary depending upon region:

Japan: End of October

Americas: Mid-November

Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand: Mid-November

Asia: Early December

Sony is also starting to include the camera adapter with new PSVR retail units, though so far only in Japan.

As for PSVR 2, Sony has been incredibly tight lipped. We’ve spotted some interesting hints that the company is still actively working on VR, and its willingness to support PSVR on its next-gen console is a good sign that the company still wants to serve VR customers. In the past the company has said that it wouldn’t launch a new headset at the same time as a new console, so we’re not expecting to hear a next-gen headset announcement until further down the road.