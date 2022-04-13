Fracked (2021), the action adventure game from veteran VR studio nDreams, is set to leave PSVR exclusivity in May, as it’s landing on PC VR headsets via Steam and Viveport.

The run-and-gun VR shooter is slated to release on PC VR headsets (including Quest via Link) on May 5th. It will also be available on the Meta PC Store at a later date, nDreams says.

In Fracked, you step into the ski boots of an action hero stuck deep in a remote mountain facility. It’s you against a legion of interdimensional enemies (aka the ‘Fracked’)—which means plenty of shooting, but also some light puzzling. Although focused mostly on combat, it also has a few memorable immersive interludes too including skiing, climbing, and zip-lining.

We liked Fracked is for its cohesive and polished visual style, unique cover system, and strong fundamentals, although we found it faltered when it came to combat. To learn more about our thoughts on Fracked, check out our full review on PSVR when it launched last August.