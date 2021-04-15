Puzzling Places is already on Quest via App Lab, Facebook’s unmoderated outlet for Quest games and experiences, however now developers Realities.io announced the 3D puzzle game has been officially accepted to the Oculus Store.

The developers of the photogrammetry-based 3D jigsaw puzzle game announced the news yesterday in a Tweet, stating that the game is targeting a Fall 2021 launch window.

We have an important announcement to make… 🥳🎉Puzzling Places is accepted to release in the Oculus Quest Store!!🎉🥳 We're targeting to launch this Fall! #OculusQuest #VR pic.twitter.com/VFK1QoQKgn — Puzzling Places (@PuzzlingPlaces) April 14, 2021

If you own a Quest, you can check out the game on App Lab or SideQuest right now, which in its prototype form includes six freebie puzzles. The developers are currently supporting their work through Patreon, which includes access to many more puzzles.

Realities.io say there is still plenty more to announce about the game leading up to launch including upcoming puzzles as well as more content partnerships.

The game is also set to arrive on PSVR sometime in the winter of 2021. Check out the trailer below to see the game in action.