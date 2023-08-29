Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Polyarc Games, the studio behind hit single-player adventures Moss (2019) and Moss: Book II (2022), released Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss in early access today, a new 1v1 real-time battler set in our favorite pint-sized pal’s woodland universe.

To boot, today’s the first time the studio showed Glassbreakers in action, debuting the first real gameplay video alongside the announcement that early access is now available on Quest 2 and Quest Pro.

In Glassbreakers, players choose a combination of three Champions, each of which have their own unique abilities. Go head-to-head with friends in private games, or directly into matchmaking so you can duke it out with similarly skilled players. Check out the trailer below:

We haven’t gone hands-on yet, although here’s how Polyarc design director Chris Bourassa describes the action:

“Because this is VR, we literally place the opposing player across from you which brings a deep sense of immersion and competitive spirit to Glassbreakers that you can’t experience in other games,” says Bourassa. “When you play Glassbreakers, there’s an added level of strategic gameplay that needs to be considered as you can see in real-time where your opponent is looking, what Champions they’re grabbing, and where they are moving them. It really brings real-time gaming to another level.”

1 of 5

If you want to jump into early access right now, you’ll find Glassbreakers over on App Lab for free. Polyarc says a SteamVR version is slated to launch sometime later this year, which we hope will also include cross-play.

Between today and September 4th, Glassbreakers is also hosting a Bonus XP Event, which will feature tokens for skin dyes, unique player masks, banners, and crests.