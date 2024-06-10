Apple today announced its 2.0 version of visionOS, which is bringing alongside it a number of new features including a wider and higher-resolution version of Mac Virtual Display.

The feature, which is set to launch sometime later this year, will let users dramatically increase their work areas as they connect Vision Pro to Mac.

The company says the “ultra-wide display that wraps around you” will allow for resolutions “equivalent to two 4K monitors, side by side.”

Content is said to “stay sharp wherever you look” thanks to dynamic foveated rendering performed on the Mac itself.

While Apple hasn’t said as much, the promo video released in during the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote showed a simple UI toggle to go from ‘Normal’ to ‘Wide’ and ‘Ultrawide’ modes when using Mac Virtual Display.

It’s not certain when the feature update will arrive, although as the company is gearing up for its big Vision Pro international release starting this month, it’s a good bet it will be one of the first updates to arrive to the company’s $3,500 mixed reality headset.

