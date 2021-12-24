Is there a new Meta Quest 2 waiting for you under the tree this year? Or maybe you’re just looking for the best seasonal deals in VR gaming? Either way, this holiday season Meta has whipped up another massive game sale that’s bringing discounts to top Quest titles. And as luck would have it, Beat Saber is on sale for the first time ever too, bundled in the Holiday ‘Quest Essentials Pack’.
The Quest Holiday Sale goes from now until December 26th at 11:59PM PT (local time here). The full list of individual games below includes over 70 titles. Some of the highlights for this year’s Quest game sale: Moss, ForeVR Bowl, Jurassic World Aftermath, Myst, Blaston, and VR franchise firsts Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond and Sniper Elite VR.
If you don’t see the game you’re looking for, make sure to check out the Holiday Bundles list too, linked below. There’s a good amount of top games there, including Beat Saber, POPULATION: ONE, Vader Immortal, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge’, and more.
All Individual Games
|Title
|Reg. Price
|Discount
|Sale Price
|Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
|$39.99
|25%
|$29.99
|Virtual Desktop
|$19.99
|15%
|$16.99
|Sniper Elite VR
|$29.99
|20%
|$23.99
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Arizona Sunshine
|$39.99
|35%
|$25.99
|Vacation Simulator
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Golf 5 eClub
|$19.99
|30%
|$13.99
|GOLF+
|$19.99
|30%
|$13.99
|Real VR Fishing
|$19.99
|30%
|$13.99
|Gun Club VR
|$19.99
|30%
|$13.99
|ForeVR Bowl
|$19.99
|25%
|$14.99
|Jurassic World Aftermath
|$24.99
|28%
|$17.99
|Jurassic World Aftermath: Part 2
|$14.99
|30%
|$10.49
|Death Horizon: Reloaded
|$19.99
|35%
|$12.99
|Ven VR Adventure
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Zombieland: Headshot Fever
|$19.99
|25%
|$14.99
|Moss
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Hyper Dash
|$19.99
|30%
|$13.99
|Floor Plan 2
|$24.99
|20%
|$19.99
|Journey of the Gods
|$29.99
|40%
|$17.99
|Espire 1: VR Operative
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Larcenauts
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Mondly: Practice Languages in VR
|$9.99
|30%
|$6.99
|TOTALLY BASEBALL
|$14.99
|20%
|$11.99
|Waltz of the Wizard: Natural Magic
|$19.99
|30%
|$13.99
|Red Matter
|$24.99
|40%
|$14.99
|Myst
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Ironlights
|$19.99
|30%
|$13.99
|Sam and Max: This Time It’s Virtual!
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Fruit Ninja
|$14.99
|20%
|$11.99
|Blaston
|$9.99
|30%
|$6.99
|Prison Boss VR
|$19.99
|30%
|$13.99
|Swarm
|$24.99
|28%
|$17.99
|Until You Fall
|$24.99
|20%
|$19.99
|In Death: Unchained
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Please, Don’t Touch Anything
|$9.99
|30%
|$6.99
|Warhammer 40,000:Battle Sister
|$29.99
|40%
|$17.99
|Synth Riders
|$24.99
|30%
|$17.49
|Puzzling Places
|$14.99
|20%
|$11.99
|Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
|$14.99
|20%
|$11.99
|Kingspray Graffiti
|$14.99
|20%
|$11.99
|Drop Dead: Dual Strike Edition
|$14.99
|20%
|$11.99
|Cook-Out
|$19.99
|40%
|$11.99
|Dance Central
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Phantom: Covert Ops
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
|$14.99
|20%
|$11.99
|OrbusVR: Reborn
|$19.99
|40%
|$11.99
|Carve Snowboarding
|$19.99
|35%
|$12.99
|Skybox VR Video Player
|$9.99
|30%
|$6.99
|Star Wars Pinball VR
|$24.99
|50%
|$12.50
|The Climb
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|The Climb 2
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|I Expect You To Die
|$24.99
|36%
|$15.99
|I Expect You To Die 2
|$24.99
|28%
|$17.99
|Drunkn Bar Fight
|$16.99
|30%
|$11.89
|Zero Caliber: Reloaded
|$24.99
|36%
|$15.99
|Trover Saves the Universe
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
|$19.99
|30%
|$13.99
|BRINK Traveler
|$9.99
|30%
|$6.99
|Space Pirate Trainer DX
|$24.99
|28%
|$17.99
|A Fisherman’s Tale
|$14.99
|40%
|$8.99
|Cave Digger
|$19.99
|50%
|$10.00
|Pinball FX2 VR
|$14.99
|50%
|$7.50
|Tetris Effect: Connected
|$29.99
|20%
|$23.99
|Wander
|$9.99
|20%
|$7.99
|Catan VR
|$14.99
|40%
|$8.99
|Cubism
|$9.99
|20%
|$7.99
|Racket: Nx
|$19.99
|25%
|$14.99
|Elven Assassin
|$14.99
|20%
|$11.99
|Sairento VR : Untethered
|$19.99
|30%
|$13.99
|Virtual Virtual Reality
|$14.99
|40%
|$8.99
|Dreadhalls
|$9.99
|20%
|$7.99
|Yupitergrad
|$14.99
|50%
|$7.50
|Tribe XR
|$29.99
|33%
|$20.09
Here’s the list of all Holiday Quest Bundles, running from December 24th – 26th. Don’t worry if you already own a game in one of the packs below; Meta does flexible bundling so you don’t pay for games twice.
You can check out all of these bundles over at oculus.com.
Quest Game Bundles
|Quest Starter Pack
|SUPERHOT VR
|$24.99
|20%
|$19.99
|Job Simulator
|$19.99
|35%
|$12.99
|STRIDE
|$14.99
|35%
|$9.74
|GORN
|$19.99
|35%
|$12.99
|Eleven Table Tennis
|$19.99
|35%
|$12.99
|TOTAL
|$99.95
|32%
|$68.99
|Something for Everyone Pack
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|$39.99
|30%
|$27.99
|Warplanes: WW1 Fighters
|$19.99
|30%
|$13.99
|Pistol Whip
|$29.99
|30%
|$20.99
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|$29.99
|33%
|$19.99
|A Township Tale
|$9.99
|31%
|$6.89
|TOTAL
|$129.95
|31%
|$89.99
|Vader Immortal Pack
|Vader Immortal: Episode I
|$9.99
|50%
|$5.00
|Vader Immortal: Episode II
|$9.99
|50%
|$5.00
|Vader Immortal: Episode III
|$9.99
|50%
|$5.00
|TOTAL
|$29.97
|50%
|$14.99
|Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Pack
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
|$24.99
|40%
|$14.99
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – DLC
|$9.99
|40%
|$5.99
|TOTAL
|$34.98
|40%
|$20.99
|Sports Favorites Pack
|The Thrill of the Fight
|$9.99
|46%
|$5.39
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|$14.99
|46%
|$8.09
|Sports Scramble
|$29.99
|45%
|$16.49
|TOTAL
|$54.97
|46%
|$29.99
|Brain Games Pack
|Demeo
|$29.99
|31%
|$20.69
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|$29.99
|34%
|$19.79
|Hand Physics Lab
|$9.99
|25%
|$7.49
|TOTAL
|$69.97
|30%
|$47.99
|Quest Essentials Pack
|Beat Saber
|$29.99
|10%
|$26.99
|POPULATION: ONE
|$29.99
|10%
|$26.99
|Onward
|$24.99
|10%
|$22.49
|TOTAL
|$84.97
|10%
|$76.47
– – — – –
We’d like to wish all of our readers, those who make Road to VR possible, a very happy and healthy holidays. Thanks to your support, we’ll be looking forward to a productive 2022 and beyond. We simply can’t exist without you.
Make sure to join our coverage of CES 2022 in early January where we’ll be reporting from Las Vegas, with boots on the ground there for one of our first large tech conferences since global shutdowns began. Happy Holidays!