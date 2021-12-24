Is there a new Meta Quest 2 waiting for you under the tree this year? Or maybe you’re just looking for the best seasonal deals in VR gaming? Either way, this holiday season Meta has whipped up another massive game sale that’s bringing discounts to top Quest titles. And as luck would have it, Beat Saber is on sale for the first time ever too, bundled in the Holiday ‘Quest Essentials Pack’.

The Quest Holiday Sale goes from now until December 26th at 11:59PM PT (local time here). The full list of individual games below includes over 70 titles. Some of the highlights for this year’s Quest game sale: Moss, ForeVR Bowl, Jurassic World Aftermath, Myst, Blaston, and VR franchise firsts Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond and Sniper Elite VR.

If you don’t see the game you’re looking for, make sure to check out the Holiday Bundles list too, linked below. There’s a good amount of top games there, including Beat Saber, POPULATION: ONE, Vader Immortal, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge’, and more.