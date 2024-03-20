Since the launch of Quest 3, Meta has included a free copy of its latest and greatest first-party game, Asgard’s Wrath 2. Originally with a redemption deadline in January, the company has extended the offer several times, now pushing it out to the end of June.
Asgard’s Wrath 2 is perhaps the most ambitious Quest game yet launched, and for anyone who has bought a new Quest 3, the game has been bundled for free (normally $60).
The original bundle offer was set to expire in January, but Meta extended it several times. Today the company announced it is extending the free Asgard’s Wrath 2 offer again until the end of June, 2024.
The game is included for free with both the Quest 3 (128GB) and Quest 3 (512GB). But it’s important to remember that customers must redeem the game (which means going to the game page and ‘claiming’ the game) before the deadline, which is now June 30th, 2024.
Asgard’s Wrath 2 is also available on Quest 2, but not for free.
Asgard’s Wrath 2, developed by Meta’s in-house VR studio Sanzaru Games, is in many ways the most ambitious game to ever launch on the Quest platform. It has been critically acclaimed for scale and production quality that exceeds most of what else is available on the headset. We liked it enough to give it our 2023 Quest Game of the Year award.
