It seems Meta is looking to stoke some hype for its next Quest headset just days before Apple is slated to unveil its own, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman released Quest 3’s first hands-on, confirming a number of features from previous leaks in the process.

Gurman detailed a number of features in his hands-on with the upcoming mixed reality headset, saying that Quest 3 feels lighter and thinner than the Quest 2, featuring a stronger strap with fabric sides.

Like we’ve seen in previous renders, Quest 3 is said to feature three vertical “pill-shaped sensor areas” on the front of the device. On the left and right are color video pass-through sensors and standard cameras, while a depth sensor is placed in the middle, which is used for environment meshing and automatic identification of surrounding walls.

Tracking cameras are found on both left and right bottom sides of the device, departing from Quest 2’s four-sensor array placed on each corner of the headset. Sounds pretty similar to the image featured in a previous leak from Bradely Lynch.

Image courtesy Bradley Lynch

Quest 3 is said to come with a physical interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment wheel next to the volume rocker which will allow users to dial in a finer IPD measurement. As a departure from its Quest Pro-esque feature set, Quest 3 is said to lack face and eye-tracking, which means none of the lauded ‘social presence’ features or foveated rendering.

Notably, Gurman says the actual clarity and VR displays within the Quest 3 feel “similar to those in the Quest 2 — despite the resolution being rumored to be slightly higher.” It seems Quest 3’s claim to fame will be its color mixed reality passthrough and faster performance thanks to a second-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2.

“[V]ideo pass-through on the Quest 3 presented colors more accurately and offered an almost lifelike rendering of the real world. I was even able to use my phone while wearing the headset, something that often feels impossible on a Quest 2,” Gurman says.

There’s no mention of optics, or whether it will indeed use pancake lenses like Quest Pro or a Fresnel lens like Quest 2.

From Gurman’s description, it seems Touch controllers aren’t getting the Pro-level design either, as they appear to be optically tracked by the headset via IR markers à la Quest 2. It’s said to lack both Quest Pro’s embedded controller sensors and Quest 2’s hoop-style tracking design, which could be interesting.

Pricing for the Quest 3 isn’t finalized, however it’s expected to be higher than the Quest 2 at around $500. Meta is also expected to concurrently offer Quest 2, making for the widest headset lineup the company has ever offered at one time.

Gurman says Meta is set to target the cheaper headset segment while Apple targets the upscale market with its reported $3,000 mixed reality device. While Apple’s headset is expected to make its debut on June 5th, Gurman says Meta is bringing Quest 3 in October.

  • Gonzax

    No mention of FOV either, which I assume will be the same as Quest2’s, I hope not.

    • Bob

      “Notably, Gurman says the actual clarity and VR displays within the Quest 3 feel “similar to those in the Quest 2 — despite the resolution being rumored to be slightly higher

      We don’t know the magnitude of the increase in resolution over the Quest 2 however if the user felt the clarity and sharpness to be roughly on-par despite the increase, we can safely assume that the FOV will have increased slightly to allow the higher resolution panel to compensate.

      I’d wager the horizontal FOV may have increased to the extent of the Quest Pro – in other words the Quest 3 will use exactly the same lens arrangement.

      • Gonzax

        Yeah, it would make sense. I’ve never tried the Pro, though, so I don’t really know whether it makes a difference compared to the Q2 or not. For some reason this preview doesn’t sound too reliable to me, anyway, if it uses pancake lenses the clarity should be similar to the Pro and not Q2.

    • F Michael

      If it has pancake lenses, you can expect around 105.

      • It does not.

        • ViRGiN

          Does not have pancake lenses?

        • F Michael

          Lol then I’m sticking to my Pico 4 and pcvr if that’s the case.

  • impurekind

    Sorry, but if the only really noticeable improvement is some crappy passthrough stuff, this headset is just not interesting to me:

    “The actual clarity and VR displays within the Quest 3 feel similar to those in the Quest 2 — despite the resolution being rumored to be slightly higher. But there are two areas where I saw major improvements: video pass-through for mixed reality and the device’s speedier performance. ” – from the article they linked

    I really hope it’s improved the actual VR stuff much more than that.

    Also, I’m a little worried that the controllers don’t do the built-in camera-based tracking of the Quest Pro’s controllers, yet don’t have the ring that’s usually required for the cameras on the headset to track them properly. If their tracking is just based on gyroscopes and accelerometers only, that’s an immediate red flag for me.

    Let’s see how this develops. . . .

    • ViRGiN

      I doubt Meta will commit to a worse tracking than on Quest 2.
      Remember, originally Rift S had 5 cameras, and it did not really have better tracking.

      As for “actual clarity” – these people are just randoms, not really VR-oriented folks. Quest Pro, at least on launch, also had the same Quest 2 visuals outside of main home menu. Recommended apps like for Meditation were aliased pixels mess. Quest Pro has better lenses which makes the image appear clearer, but it wasn’t a high res image to begin in. I suspect the same stuff here.

    • Daniel Dobson

      Good question about the controllers – and I wonder if the depth sensor comes into play here?

      Quest 2 can identify hands optically and does a good job with depth I found when trying ‘Direct Touch’ + hand tracking. The depth sensor would likely increase the precision, and if we have the precise distance of the controllers from the headset, and optical tracking tells us the ‘origin of the controller’, then since the system also knows the field of view of the cameras, it can use trigonometry to determine the exact position of the controllers (and your hands).

      Purely speculation on my part of course.

  • eadVrim

    The killer app of MR is if it capable of photogrammetry, to start a new era of teleportation chat. Inviting your friend to your room/house in VR and see his realistic avatar in AR.

    • _Ham_

      There’s something called ‘NeRF’. Neural Radiation Field. It’s better than photogrammetry, and easily achievable. Developers will be able to use this technology if they can access to the camera.

  • Martin

    My money leaves my wallet when the FOV and resolution is significantly higher, but not until then. Color pass-through means meta gets an even greater resolution scan of my private dwelling.

    One day you’re going to see on the news how police used a snapshot of a user’s dwelling to identify illegal substances in his home, and it won’t be revealed how they got that snapshot as the result of “an ongoing investigation”.

    We are literally paying for our own surveillance. And say what you will about it being done locally on the headset all you want, but may I remind you of the Cambridge analytical scandal.

    • Dragon Marble

      Come on, you phone can do the same thing. Fear of XR technology for privacy reasons is irrational. The governments already have more than enough tools; we already have a surveillance country: China, and it’s not because they some new tech that the west doesn’t.

      • China will N-E-V-E-R have tech we don’t.
        They don’t make tech.
        All they DO do is steal what *we* make, then make a cheap copy of it.
        In the wise & immortal words of Mr. Vince McMahon:
        they are imitators, not innovators ….

        • Rudl Za Vedno

          We said the same thing for Japan 50 years ago and look at them now.

  • Poagao

    Sacrificing face- and eye-tracking for AR capabilities I’ll never use…basically I might as well keep my Quest 2, unless I win the lottery and can afford an Apple device.

    • ViRGiN

      They sacrificied face and eye tracking that YOU will actually never use.
      You ain’t a developer.
      It’s obsolete as it is even for PCVR aided rendering.
      And VRchat where it could have actual use is for degenerates.

      • Man, you aren’t kiddin’ ….
        I heard so much about “VR Chat” [VRC]! I tried it out.
        I felt like I needed a shower with a steel-bristle brush afterwatds.
        Any parent that lets their son or daughter use VRC should be arrested on the spot.

  • another juan

    for me the big news is that quest 3 will come in gray, like the snes or the ps1

  • It does.

  • ViRGiN

    NO DISPLAY PORT = BUY!

  • ViRGiN

    Maybe he was right. Was he 101% about deckard coming soon? lol

    Let’s not forget that he basically bribed Meta employee to get the leaks, and share ad revenue. That’s not very journalistic.

    • You make a lot of sense.
      Most of the time ….
      This is one of thise times where you’re talking a lot of shit.

      Number one, Brad never ever EVER said Deckard was coming soon.
      Because everybody knows: NOTHING is “soon” with Valve.
      ESPECIALLY a cutting-edge VR HMD.

      Number two: as for paying for leaks by splitting ad revenue goes,
      those are some pretty bold claims,
      claims for which you have ZERO evidence for, by the way.

      Lastly: journalism, *I* think, means telling the truth.
      And as long as no one’s harmed, you get at that truth by using whatever.

      • ViRGiN

        Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth shared the news earlier this week with employees in an internal post seen by The Verge. He said Meta has cut ties with the leaker, who I’m told was a third-party contractor and asked Lynch for revenue share from the YouTube ads running against his videos. In his post to Meta employees, Bosworth confirmed that the unnamed leaker was paid a small sum for sharing the materials with Lynch.

        I don’t care about deckard. It doesn’t exist. If it was real, deck wouldn’t be 720p 30fps heavy overheating handheld. And suddenly it’s supposed to be standalone that can run pc games? If the is new vr product, then it’s yet another pcvr headset, in which case it’s obsolete on whenever it arrives

  • xyzs

    Depending on what Apple will show, this might become a abandoned prototype.
    If Meta loose their technical reference status too much in front of Apple, they will have to step up and show something better than that.

  • Kevin Brook

    For those of you concerned about the apparent low resolution, don’t be. The reason standalone doens’t look meaningfully better is because the XR2 Gen 2 chip won’t be meaningfully better.

    The Quest 2 is about 1.1 teraflops, the PS5 powered PSVR 2 about 10.85 teraflops, the 4090 about 85 teraflops. I believe the XR2 Gen is around 3 teraflops, but will likely be less in practice due to thermal limitations.

    So still garbage for high end PCVR users. My Quest Pro looks like ass in standalone mode, but absolutely incredible running on my 13900K, 4090 PC, making my old Reverb G2 and Vive Pro 2 look dog rough.

    The Quest 3 will likely lack the nanoparticle enhanced colour gamut of the Quest Pro’s quantum dot layer and inky blacks thanks to local dimming, but it will surely still be a sizeable leap over every fresnel based headset every made.