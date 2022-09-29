There’s been a torrent of leaks that over the months have given us a pretty comprehensive look at Quest Pro, Meta’s next high-end VR headset likely seeing a big reveal at Connect next month. Now it appears a new device is being subject to the same leaky treatment, with a supposed consumer-focused ‘Quest 3’ headset now surfacing.

Hardware analyst and YouTuber Brad Lynch (aka ‘SadlyItsBradley’) has been a driving force behind many of the Quest Pro leaks in the past, and now Lynch has revealed in a new video what he believes to be CAD files related to a ‘lower-end’ consumer headset that follows in the footsteps of Quest 2, ostensibly called Quest 3.

Lynch maintains the device in question is codenamed ‘Stinson’, saying it is slated to release at some point in 2023. Furthermore, he reports the headset will be somewhat of a step between Quest 2 and the upcoming Quest Pro, the latter of which focuses more on augmented reality tasks thanks to the inclusion of a color passthrough camera and depth sensor.

Here’s a quick rundown of Lynch’s main points:

  • Soft strap like Quest 2 and no back-mounted battery
  • 2 cameras for 6DOF tracking
  • 4-camera array: 2 BW + 2 RGB
  • Depth sensor
  • 2 LCD displays
  • mechanical IPD adjustments
  • Pancake lenses
  • No eye or face tracking
  • Single fan design
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 (second gen) SoC
  • Pogo pin connector for dock charging

And here’s a look at the CAD files of the alleged Quest 3 (Stinson), showing off the exterior, and internals from under the faceplate and facial interface:

1 of 3
Image courtesy Bradley Lynch
Image courtesy Bradley Lynch
Image courtesy Bradley Lynch

The headset is said to be a cheaper, consumer-focused device that will release sometime after Quest Pro. Provided the leak is genuine and represents a near-final product, it actually makes a great deal of sense considering Meta may employ its $800+ Quest Pro as a sort of high-end developer kit designed to kick off the development of a new rash of mixed reality games and experiences, likely with the end goal of capitalizing on that new spate of content with a more commercially accessible product.

To be clear, all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. Lynch is however well known for his accuracy in past reporting on unannounced software features and physical hardware, touching upon Quest 2, Quest Pro (aka Project Cambria), Pico 4, and Pimax 12K to name a few. In short, Lynch being involved probably suggests we’re dealing with something nearing the final stages of production.

Again, provided this is true, it could be Quest 3 is also looking to duke it out with its biggest rival as of late, ByteDance’s Pico Interactive, which is getting ready to launch the consumer-focused Pico 4 in Europe and parts of Asia in October—a strong competitor to Quest 2. We’ll be watching to see how both companies mature their respective mixed reality content libraries in what may be the very near future though.

For a more in-depth explanation on the alleged Quest 3, make sure to check out Lynch’s full video below:

  • xyzs

    Still no OLED back, unforgivable…

    • Gabe Zuckerwell

      Thankfully we have valve with never ending lack of support for anything vr other than accepting every shovelware on their store

  • Till Eulenspiegel

    Quest 3 = Pico 4

    I am sure Pico 4 is poking Meta in the butt – urging them to release Quest 3 as soon as possible.

    • Steve R

      This says Quest 3 will have the 2nd generation XR2 chip. Pico 4 still has 1st generation.
      And the addition of a depth sensor and 2nd color camera could make a big difference for mixed reality apps.

      • Till Eulenspiegel

        The XR3 is the real next gen chip that will launch in Dec 2023 at the earliest. This is just an incremental upgrade.

        I think the Quest 3 will have a short life span as Meta will no doubt be putting the XR3 into the Quest 4 – which they are already working on.

        The Quest 3 is just a temporary headset to counter the competition.

        • I personally wouldn’t mind waiting until Spring 2024
          for a XR3-powered Quest 3 ….
          Releasing a XR2v2.0-powered Quest 3 then a
          XR3-powered Quest 4 soon afterwards will piss-off many Meta loyalists ….
          Just sayin’, is all.

          • MosBen

            My guess is that with the Quest 2 being a relative success in terms of user base Meta wants developers to be able to support both the Quest 3 and 2 with their games/experiences without too much hassle. They’re still in the “build the userbase” mode while also trying to make VR profitable, so that wouldn’t be surprising. My guess is that we won’t see an XR3 Quest until 2025, when they won’t feel the need to continue supporting the Quest 2 and will be able to release an XR3 powered HMD without subsidizing it too much.

        • MeowMix

          The XR3 is the real next gen chip that will launch in Dec 2023 at the earliest.

          This is the XR3 chip (XR2Gen2)

        • Adrian Meredith

          There is no xr3 it’s the gen 2 just like their next phone soc is snapdragon 8 gen 2

      • MeowMix

        And the addition of a depth sensor and 2nd color camera could make a big difference for mixed reality apps.

        Yes ! the depth sensor will make Passthrough actually usable for XR applications, instead of just being a tool to see your surroundings.

        Depth sensor should lead to auto floor leveling and perhaps even auto-guardian generation (as an option)

        • Steve R

          I assume occlusion will be much better as well. That could be huge.

  • JanO

    Fugly… Meta needs better designers. Pico 4 looks much better and has its battery in the back for better weight distribution… Still not perfect though as the battery should be hot swappable…

    • MeowMix

      these are CAD files ….

      • JanO

        I’m familiar with CAD files…

        They actually EXPOSE bad designs way more than marketing images ever will. You may prefer the battery in front, I prefer better weight distribution and better battery life &or performance afforded by easy hot-swapping with more space for better cooling… You do know that the battery is also a heat concern, right?

      • JanO

        What I meant was that you may prefer a smaller, more integrated unit and that is a perfectly valid point of view too..!

  • Hahahaha!! The great Sadly, It’s Bradley strikes yet again!!
    Kinda disappointed no eyetracking, facetracking I couldn’t care less about.
    The XR2 v2.0: who knows …? Maybe the XR3’ll release by then.

  • david vincent

    And still no decent integrated headphones, apparently.

  • Sofian

    Save $5 on a strap then talk about user retention…

  • Ross

    So basically a Quest 2 with pancake lenses, RGB cameras and a very minor performance upgrade? Not too bad if it’s the same price as the current models.

    • Heaney

      The performance upgrade is likely to be much more than minor – XR2 Gen 1 will soon be 3 years old.

      • Ross

        You would think so, but Qualcomm is the same company that released the SD 3100 and 4100 5 years apart and are basically the same chip.

        • MeowMix

          are you sure about those product lines ?
          SD 3100 and SD 4100 are chips for wearables (ex: smart watch).

          and Notebookcheck lists the 4100 improvements are pretty vast:

          According to Qualcomm, the Wear 4100 offers a 85% higher CPU and memory performance and the integrated GPU is 2.5x faster than the older Wear 3100.

          the Snapdragon Wear 4100 is manufactured in 12nm, compared to the 28nm produced Wear 3100.

      • JanO

        Yeah, but if you look at what’s happening on the PC side, better chips come with higher power requirements as we have reached a point where everyone seems to agree that Moore’s law is dead… I wonder how much more we can extract from mobile hardware before hitting the same wall. Still, I hope it is a big improvement and that it maintains compatibility with the Q2 library.

  • MosBen

    I mean, this can’t be a huge surprise, right? The Quest 2 came out about a year and a half after the Quest 1, and if this releases in 2023 it will come out 2.5-3 years after the Quest 2 launched. Honestly it’d be more surprising if there wasn’t a Quest 3 in 2023. Granted, I don’t know how much additional performance gain the second gen XR2 has over the first gen XR2, but it seems like after 2.5-3 years there should be a bigger jump in hardware. My guess is that though this is supposed to be a product that lands between the Quest 2 and the Quest Pro it’s intentionally just a bit better than the Quest 2 so that games/experiences can target both platforms comfortably.

  • DarkCSS

    I only care about display quality. Better colors, higher refresh rate and higher resolution. That’s what I want.

  • MeowMix

    Just want to bring up and remind others that the leaks from May 2022 from ‘The Information’ article said that Meta is working on TWO gaming headsets – Stinson and Cardiff, with Stinson being the cheaper of the 2 (Brad’s leaks are of Stinson). Perhaps there’s still a ‘Quest3+’ headset that will launch with features/price between the entry Quest3 and QuestPro.

  • Tommy

    Completely lost me at XR2 and LCD.

    • Gabe Zuckerwell

      Only valve does it right with 1440p lcd and no upgrades ever

      • Tommy

        Valve stuff is too expensive.

  • JS

    What kind of a leak doesn’t mention the thing that matters most — image fidelity/resolution.