It was revealed in early 2023 that Meta was internally cooking up a new Quest headset to ship in 2024, which the company mentioned it hoped would make the platform more accessible to consumers. Now, the naming scheme ‘Quest 3S’ has appeared in a recent app listing, seemingly confirming previous rumors of Meta’s next headset.

As seen in the Quest Store listing for XR fitness app Alo Moves XR, the name ‘Quest 3S’ has appeared, which ostensibly points to the company’s next headset.

Whether this is supposed to be that ‘more accessible’ (re: cheaper) headset in question remains to be seen, but it’s a good bet.

Image captured by Road to VR

While you might think it could simply be a mistake made by any studio, Alo Moves XR is notably being published by Meta and developed by Magnopus, the same studio that worked with Meta to create an open source Unity demo built to showcase some of the most compelling things you can do in MR.

SEE ALSO
Madcap UK Comedy Show 'Taskmaster' is Getting a VR Game Next Month, Coming to Quest & PC VR

It’s not clear when Meta hopes to announce the supposed Quest 3S, also referred to in prior rumors as ‘Quest 3 Lite’. Its next big opportunity will be Connect 2024, which typically happens in October. The company tends to announce headsets there, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, Meta has slashed the price of Quest 2, bringing the 128GB version of its 2020-era standalone VR headset to just $200. This comes as the company has repositioned itself more as a platform holder and not a sole manufacturer as such, evidenced by the announcement it will be releasing its XR operating system to third-party OEMs for the first time. That’s set to include XR devices running Meta’s HorizonOS from a three initial partners ASUS, Lenovo, and Xbox—promising to bring a number of Quest-like standalones to the forefront in the near future.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • ViRGiN

    Not reported by tech analyst and YouTuber Brad ‘SadlyItsBradley’ Lynch?

    • Ames1

      You need to go outside once in a while, its amazing that you are incapable of just not commenting on every single post this website makes

      • ViRGiN

        Damn, touch some cold stone, you can't stop reading everything here?

        • Ames1

          Its fine mate, you're lonely and this (along with reddit I imagine), are the only placed you interact with people, you just seem to have the absolute worst personality, I assume you've found when you try to have decent conversations with people, they get bored of you, so commenting negativity is the only way you can have any form of interaction. Don't worry about replying though chief, there are other articles you can post the same old shit onto instead.

          • ViRGiN

            This message is full of personal emotions. I hope you find a way to relieve the stress. Whatever is going on with your life, i hope it’s over soon.

          • Please keep comments on topic and avoid personal infighting.

          • VrSLuT

            Okay, nothing personal here. The "S" stands for sluts. That's what he's really been spending tens of billions on, that is, H-OS!

          • ViRGiN

            I have real personality problems, and the only way to relieve that is to post negatively on here. I hope Gabe reads everything I write, bless him and his billions. I live off the social.

          • ViRGiN

            Please keep comments on topic and avoid personal infighting.

          • ViRGiN

            Sadly, I get off on it. Repeatedly, while in MR and fiddling with my privates.

          • ViRGiN

            Please keep comments on topic and avoid personal infighting.

          • Nevets

            Savage!

  • Nevets

    Finally, a chance to have graphical and feature parity across every new game.

    And as for those mugs who bought a discounted unit earmarked for obsolescence…enjoy your not inconsiderable game library, but don't moan that you can't play Batman.

  • Cl

    Hopefully the S means super or something. I'd get a quest 3 with oled and eye tracking. Really if it was an upgraded version they would call it quest 3 pro, so I'm not going to get excited about it.

    • Yeshaya

      I'd say very high likelihood it's the budget version of the Quest 3, with the same processor but cutbacks elsewhere. Still to be announced. I'm not sure what they'll do next, a Quest 4, a Quest Pro 2, or some sort of hybrid. Maybe they're watching AVP reception to see if eye tracking is 100% essential or not

  • Yeshaya

    Why couldn't it have been any letter besides S. The plurals are going to be annoying