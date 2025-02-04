Quest Games Optimizer, the paid software that lets Quest users boost game performance, has now topped over 100,000 users.

Initially released in 2022, Quest Games Optimizer is a tool Quest users can run in the background during gameplay that can increase resolution, performance, frame rate, and increase battery life across all Quest headsets—from the 2019 original all the way up to Quest 3S.

Now, its creator ‘Anagan79’ announced Quest Games Optimizer has reached over 100,000 users. Provided all were paid full-price users, this would amount to over $1 million in gross revenue from the $10 app, which notably includes a lifetime license.

Granted, the optimizer doesn’t work with all Quest games, however the team has included a reference list of supported titles, amounting to 1,000 Quest apps which have been tested and approved to work with Quest Games Optimizer.

The app dopes this by letting you adjust various hardware system settings for each game installed on your headset, allowing you to use preset or create custom profiles to tweak things like render resolution, refresh rate, CPU and GPU levels, and fixed foveated rendering.

Unlike the bulk of Quest apps, which are offered either on the official Horizon Store or through SideQuest, the sideloading platform and storefront, Quest Games Optimizer is offered exclusively through its website and distributed via itch.io.

Still, one of the easiest ways to sideload the app is via SideQuest’s Advanced Installer, which allows you to install apk files via a tethered PC connection.