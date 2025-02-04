Quest Games Optimizer, the paid software that lets Quest users boost game performance, has now topped over 100,000 users.

Initially released in 2022, Quest Games Optimizer is a tool Quest users can run in the background during gameplay that can increase resolution, performance, frame rate, and increase battery life across all Quest headsets—from the 2019 original all the way up to Quest 3S.

Now, its creator ‘Anagan79’ announced Quest Games Optimizer has reached over 100,000 users. Provided all were paid full-price users, this would amount to over $1 million in gross revenue from the $10 app, which notably includes a lifetime license.

Granted, the optimizer doesn’t work with all Quest games, however the team has included a reference list of supported titles, amounting to 1,000 Quest apps which have been tested and approved to work with Quest Games Optimizer.

The app dopes this by letting you adjust various hardware system settings for each game installed on your headset, allowing you to use preset or create custom profiles to tweak things like render resolution, refresh rate, CPU and GPU levels, and fixed foveated rendering.

Unlike the bulk of Quest apps, which are offered either on the official Horizon Store or through SideQuest, the sideloading platform and storefront, Quest Games Optimizer is offered exclusively through its website and distributed via itch.io.

Still, one of the easiest ways to sideload the app is via SideQuest’s Advanced Installer, which allows you to install apk files via a tethered PC connection.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Stephen Bard

    We have heard only good things about this optimizer, so why isn't it just a Settings choice in the headset unless Meta thinks it overstresses the hardware unacceptably ?

  • xyzs

    That sounds like it should be part of the OS.

    Also, this OS could be a lot more optimized, John Carmack said, if they were using less high level language abstractions all over the place.

  • Octogod

    Congrats to Anagan79!

  • giuseppederiuscanu

    All I know is that it's the first app I launch when using my Quest 3. It gives that super resolution wow effect to most environment. I wonder why Meta doesn't include this settings in the system themselves!!!! It's a massively improved visual experience.

    • brandon9271

      Probably have to big of an effect on battery life

      • flynnstigator

        I’ve never noticed any negative effect on battery life in any of the games I’ve played with it. QGO also has a battery saver profile in most games.

        The difference in image quality is staggering in a lot of games, especially if they haven’t been updated for the Q3. Moss 2 went from a pixelated mess to almost-indistinguishable from the PCVR version for me, and if there was any difference in battery life, I couldn’t tell. Like the poster above said, it’s the first app I launch when I turn on the HMD, and I won’t play without it.

  • XDeathShotX

    So people need to pay $10 on you of $500+ to get the most put of their quest games relying on a user instead of the Meta team.

    What a shame.

    Of course there's having to pay more to be comfy with this on yo head.

    HMD manufactures need to do more with their offerings,

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Shame it isn't also available for the Pico 4, I'll bet it will also benefit from an app like this.