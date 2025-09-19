Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth said last May that he would “love” for Quest to have some sort of Discord integration, although it seemed it was up to Discord to make the first move. At Connect this week, Meta announced Discord is officially coming to Quest next year.

While Quest users can technically log into Discord via Quest’s web browser, it’s far from perfect. But in 2026, Discord says a native window app is coming to Quest, which ought to make multitasking even easier. Those window apps allow users to keep apps in view while playing VR games, meaning you don’t need to exit or pause the game in progress.

Meta calls Discord on Quest a “massive opportunity for VR developers,” thanks to the messaging platform’s wide user base among gamers.

“Think about it: Discord is home to a highly engaged community of more than 200 million monthly active players who spend a combined 1.9 billion hours playing games each month across thousands of titles on PC alone,” Meta says in a developer blog post. “With the launch of the Discord app on Quest, VR devs will have an incredible discoverability engine at their disposal.”

Neither company has confirmed anything beyond basic multitasking, however a native app release could point to some greater functionality that PC players already enjoy. Game presence support, or automatically showing what game you’re currently playing to other Discord users, could be on the list. We’re also hoping for improved performance, persistence, and possibly system-level notifications for things like messages and calls.

Still, some of the top wishlist items may be out of reach. While we’ll be waiting for the full release in 2026 to tell, it’s unlikely users will be able to stream headset POV to Discord, either as a game stream or as a video chat input. Another reach may be access to Quest’s ‘avatar selfie cam’ for Discord video chats, which would require the company to integrate Camera2 or CameraX API.

Something else you probably shouldn’t expect: the ability to invite friends to VR games through Discord, which only a handful of desktop games support on Discord at the moment. Whatever the case, we’re holding out hope for the full-fat Discord users experience, which we should learn about more in the coming months.