Facebook just officially unveiled their next standalone VR headset, Oculus Quest 2. The company also announced that, since it launched in May 2019, Quest users have spent over $150 million on apps and games.

We still have no idea how many Quest units have been sold, however Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg adds that 35 Quest games have made over $1 million in revenue.

Facebook said back in May that Quest users had spent $100 million on games and apps since its launch on May 21st, 2019. Obvious math is obvious: that’s $50 million in revenue generated in less than four months.

Combined with other content revenue milestones that Facebook has shared over the last year, we can get a rough sense of how things are going for the headset and its app store:

By charting the monthly average content revenue between known data points, we can also roughly understand the momentum of app sales.

Data is predictably thin, and we go into greater detail in our original piece when Quest hit the $100 million content revenue milestone in May, but suffice it to say that Quest 2 is well positioned to bring big numbers if there’s no shortage of units to ship out.

The original Quest has been notoriously difficult to get ahold of even before the global slowdown due to COVID-19, and we’re hoping Facebook has their ducks in a row for what could be a very attractive holiday gift, starting at $300.

