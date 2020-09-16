Today at Facebook Connect the company formally revealed Oculus Quest 2, its latest and greatest standalone VR headset. Although leaks have given away some of the surprise, there’s plenty of new details, like the Elite Strap accessory. Quest 2 release date is set for October 13th; pre-orders start today at $300.

After plenty of leaks, we’re finally getting an official reveal of Quest 2. In this article we’ll outline the major details of the headset, but you may also want to dive right into our full Quest 2 review.

From a hardware standpoint, Quest 2 is rocking a powerful Snapdragon XR2 chip with 6GB of RAM, giving it a big boost in speed over its predecessor. That chip will power a new LCD display with a resolution of 1,832 x 1,920 per-eye.

The display is capable of a 90Hz refresh rate but that will be available initially as an experimental feature before being unlocked by default some time after launch.

Here’s a look at Quest 2 specs compared to the original Quest:

Quest 2 Quest Resolution (per-eye) 1,832 × 1,920 LCD 1,440 × 1,600 OLED Refresh Rate 90Hz 72Hz Processor Snapdragon XR2 Snapdragon 835 RAM 6GB 4GB Battery Life 2–3 hours 2–3 hours Controller Battery Life 4x original – Field of View Equal Equal IPD Adjust 58mm, 63mm, 68mm 58–72mm Weight 503g 571g Storage 64GB or 256GB 64GB or 128GB Strap Soft Rigid

While the lenses are the same between the headsets, Quest 2’s IPD adjustment is no longer continuous but rather can be set between three physical settings of 58mm, 63mm, and 68mm.

Quest 2 is also getting new controllers with improved ergonomics and better battery life. The new controllers borrow heavily from the design of the original fan favorite Touch controllers that shipped with the Rift CV1 headset. They have a better grip, larger face with thumb rest, and improved haptics. Oculus says the controllers will last up to four times as long on a battery as the original Quest controllers.

While Quest 2 will ship with a soft strap, Oculus also announced two rigid straps which will be sold as official accessories: the Elite Strap and the Elite Battery Strap, both of which are designed to act as a counter-weight for Quest 2. Other accessories, including a case and a ‘Fit Kit’ with face pads of varying sizes, will be available as well.

Quest 2 has slimmed down a bit compared to its predecessor. Quest 2 at 503 grams is about 10% lighter than the original Quest. Despite the improved processor and slimmer figure, Oculus says battery life should be on par with the original at 2-3 hours.

With pre-orders beginning today, Oculus Quest 2 has a release date of October 13th and is priced at $300 for a 64GB model and $400 for a 256GB model.

In addition to announcing Quest 2, Oculus also confirmed a handful of new content heading to Quest, including Assassin’s Creed & Splinter Cell VR games coming exclusively to Oculus, as well as The Climb 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister.