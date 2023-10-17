Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Triangle Factory announced its squad-based shooter Breachers (2023) is finally coming to PSVR 2 next month.

The studio announced the news via X (formerly Twitter), saying the PSVR 2 version will include adaptive trigger support, trophies, and enhanced visuals. It’s also slated to include crossplay with Quest and SteamVR headsets. Unlike the PC version, the game’s spectator mode isn’t coming to PlayStation however.

Inspired by Rainbow Six Siege, Breachers brings some pretty familiar action to the table, letting squads attack or defend weapon in-hand. As Enforcers, rappel and breach through walls, swing through windows and catch your opponents by surprise with stuff like drones, cloaking devices, flashbangs and breaching foam.

As Revolters, user gadgets such as door-blockers, trip mines, static field emitters and proximity sensors to stop the enemy from disarming your bomb.

You can find the game on Quest, SteamVR, and Pico headsets, priced at $30. Besdies the November launch window, Triangle Factory hasn’t mentioned a precise release date yet. In the meantime, you can wishlist the game on PlayStation here.