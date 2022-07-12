Vertical Robot announced that the sequel to its critically-acclaimed VR adventure game Red Matter (2018) is landing on Quest 2 and PC VR headsets next month.

The studio announced the news in a tweet, saying that it will arrive on both platforms on August 18th.

Vertical Robot previously mentioned it was coming to Quest 2, so PC VR headset owners can also now look forward to jumping into the exciting continuation of the game’s off-world espionage adventure.

We are very excited to finally announce that Red Matter 2 will be available on @MetaQuestVR and PC on August 18. To celebrate, here is our new cover art. Check it out! #VR #PCVR #Quest2 pic.twitter.com/kniOuEGAfb — Vertical Robot (@Vertical_Robot) July 8, 2022

First announced at Meta Quest Gaming Showcase in April, the studio says it wants to provide Red Matter 2 with the “best graphics on mobile VR to date.”

The original Red Matter was initially launched on PC VR headsets in 2018 and then later ported to the Quest platform a year later, in the process making it one of the best-looking PC VR-to-Quest ports yet. Red Matter 2 however is being built for Quest 2 from the ground-up.

At its April unveiling, the studio said Red Matter 2 would include a “rich narrative-driven adventure with excellent voice-over work and new gameplay mechanics.” It’s said to include brand new and challenging puzzles, a new jetpack, a new terminal-hacking tool, a projectile weapon, and a heavy emphasis on physics objects.

Check out the announcement trailer below: