Usage friction—the time and effort it takes before actually starting to do anything in VR—remains a major hurdle for more mainstream adoption of VR. While hardware advancements have and will continue to reduce friction, there’s still a completely untapped opportunity that’s purely on the software side of the equation: pre-headset selection and loading.

One thing that I thought would be more widely understood by this point is that a low amount of time between when players put on their headset and when they actually start having fun can make a given VR game much more appealing to play. That’s one reason why Beat Saber has such a sustained audience—it’s ‘time-to-play’ is very short; we’re talking about a matter of 20 seconds between the menu and selecting the song you want to play.

On the other hand, a game like Robo Recall: Unplugged is busy showing players logos and splash screens by the time a Beat Saber player is already slicing into some gameplay. It takes Robo Recall about 1 minute and 24 seconds, in the best case, to get players playing. That’s more than four times as long. Here’s the comparison on Quest in real-time:

Now, just to make the point clear, let’s think about this from the perspective of someone posting their gameplay session to YouTube for others to watch. All of that loading and selecting time is precisely the kind of footage that would be cut out of the video. Why? Because it’s not interesting.

Worse than being not interesting, it leaves its mark in the mind of users as friction. Next time a player thinks about potentially playing a game, remembering that friction could well be the difference between a user deciding to put the headset or, or not.

So you might be saying “so what, even non-VR games have menus and loading times, so how’s this different?” I’m glad you asked. The thing that makes it different is that when you’re in VR, you’re effectively wearing a blindfold to the real world. So while waiting for a non-VR game to load on my PC I can check my smartphone or go grab a drink from the kitchen, in VR I’m just standing there doing basically nothing.

So the fix here seems pretty obvious, and that’s to decouple the boring loading and selection stuff from actually wearing the headset. Ideally, players should be able to launch and control their game from outside of the headset until the moment the game is ready to show them the fun.

Now, that’s not to say that every VR game needs to be, or even can be, like Beat Saber; it’s a lightweight arcade game that doesn’t need to load complex levels like Robo Recall. But the point is not that loading times need to be lower. The point is that many games could massively reduce the feeling of friction by being structured in a way that the initial ‘administrative’ tasks and loading happens before the player ever puts on their headset.

Launching games from outside of the headset is already possible on all platforms, and that can cut out a bit of the waiting time. But what ought to be possible is for players to make many of the initial pre-gameplay choices via their phone or PC long before they actually need to put on their headset. Rather than putting on your headset and being prompted to ‘Press any button to watch a menu load’ players should be prompted with ‘Press any button to start playing’.

And yes, I know that a game like Robo Recall is using its pre-level area (the office) secondarily as a means of immersing players in the world, and that’s great. But loading that space could definitely happen before the headset gets put on, and perhaps it could even be optional so that players who know exactly what they want to do in the game (ie: load a certain level) could do so outside of the headset just as easily as inside the headset.

Even when it comes to Beat Saber, which is already on the leading edge of time-to-play, I guarantee the game would boost its usage metrics if restructured so that players could launch the game, select their mode and song, and be ready to start cutting blocks from the moment they put on their headset.

Further, if that selection and loading time was decoupled from actually wearing the headset, it could be parallelized with the other ‘VR prep’ that inevitably needs to be done, like moving things out of your playspace, drawing the blinds, closing other PC applications (if using PC VR), and checking your phone for important notifications before diving in for a long session. In that way, friction is reduced yet further.

When we’re talking about a scale of a minute or two, it’s easy to brush this off as ‘not a big deal’, but it really does matter. Imagine, for just a moment, that every time you wanted to check or send a text message on your phone that it took your messaging app 60 seconds to load instead of 1 second. How many less messages would you send throughout the day?

There’s a non-linear relationship between how long it takes to do something and how people will use it. So it’s important to ask—if it takes 60 to 120 seconds from the time a user puts on their headset to the time they’re actually playing, how much less often will they choose to do that than if it were 10 seconds, or 5, or 1?

Friction to usage for VR is a challenge, and while the hardware side of the equation is steadily reducing that friction with things like seamless audio, more streamlined tracking technology, and pass-through, there’s so much that untapped potential on the software side of the equation. Rethinking the user experience from before users even put on their headset—and how games should be architected around that—is a key area with huge untapped potential to reduce friction for VR.

    Ben has a lot of opinions, and some of them are good and some are torn apart by Anton. I can definitely say that I agree with this and I hope some more games like multiplayer games add things that reduce friction like letting dead players play cards or whatever. Games should also not default to fullscreen because that makes it harder to do something like check something on a browser really quick or see benchmarks. But the idea of games saying “ready to play” on the screen and you put on the headset already inside the loaded game is a good idea.

  • Alextended

    Games can use intros and logos and stuff as loading points rather than force you for no reason. It does seem excessive in some but it’s literally no different to non VR games, or is it more fun to wait around and do nothing while looking at your TV instead of through a headset? Plus, I tend to just put my headset on and then launch a game myself. There’s no universal solution for everything and not every game has to have the “put you right in the thick of the action ASAP” mindset at its core otherwise we’d just get arcade stuff like Beat Saber and Pistol Whip (which I love, Pistol Whip could definitely do without the very first “shoot” screen that then gets you in the menu/level select etc. part though) and not awesome adventures like Half-Life: Alyx and Saints & Sinners and Lone Echo (which I also love) that both take more resources to load up and start and have a lot of what can be considered “down time” to immerse you in the game in a different way to nonstop action.

    • benz145

  • I agree in part. What you say is all correct, but there is the problem of how to organize it. Imagine the Quest. If every time I want to play I have to turn on the Quest, then take out my phone, open the Oculus app, find the game I want to play, launch it, then wait one minute, and then put on the headset… this is not exactly frictionless. Furthermore in that minute I can’t do that much. On PC what you say is easier, because you can launch the VR game, and it can trigger a waiting screen on the display until you are ready to don your headset.

  • Adrian Meredith

    One of the big reasons I use my quest more compared to my rift or pimax is because it’s easy to put on and play

  • JB1968

    That’s what Sony is trying to achieve with PS5 hardware and their blazingly fast up to 20GB/sec(with copression) SSD. There should be no loading times at all and the SSD is basically able to stream all the geometry data, textures etc. player is looking at in the headset in realtime. Looking forward to see how their design will work.