Comedian, lyrical wizard and beatboxer extraordinaire Reggie Watts is set to return to AltspaceVR on Saturday, May 2nd, for an inaugural live show in his newly unveiled multi-week series called ‘Reinterpreted Reality’.

Watts is returning to the social VR platform tomorrow, thereby kicking off a series of free live shows that will span the next eight weeks.

Shows will take place every Saturday, starting May 2nd and ending on June 20th, starting at 5:00 PM PT (local time here).

Watts is no stranger to the AltspaceVR platform; he’s been showing up for virtual comedy spots since 2016, presenting his musical comedy stylings via his own avatar. Unlike other live concerts in VR, which are more like communal gatherings of livestreamed video, Watts is again showing up in-headset where he’ll be simulcast to an unlimited number of users. The artist’s avatar is replicated across technically infinite numbers of stages, so everyone showing up for Watts can watch it as if they were in the same virtual room together.

AltspaceVR is free, and supports a wide range of devices, including SteamVR-compatible headsets via Steam, Oculus Rift via the Oculus Store, Oculus Quest, and Oculus Go. It also supports 2D mode via desktop, letting most anyone join in for chats, live shows, and community events.

You can RSVP for each event by clinking the links below: