Google has taken its sweet time bringing its VR creation app Tilt Brush (2016) to PSVR, although having recently slimmed down the app to fit on the modest mobile chipset of Oculus Quest may have given the company needed incentive to finally launch on PSVR. According to data scraped from the PlayStation Store, Tilt Brush could be right around the corner.

PSN data obtained by Gamstat indicates that a listing for Tilt Brush has been recently created for America, Europe and Japan regions.

All games on the PlayStation Store have an identifier code which is listed in the game’s URL. Gamstat has recovered the following store identifiers for Tilt Brush:

America – CUSA18125_00
Europe – CUSA18231_00
Japan – CUSA18283_00

An image was also scraped from the listing, noting that Sony Interactive Entertainment is the app’s publisher.

Image courtesy Gamstat

Although Google has yet to officially announce Tilt Brush for PSVR, the reported data seems to strongly indicate a nearby release on the platform.

Originally launched on PC VR headsets in 2016, Google’s Tilt Brush has become fully-featured VR creation tool, boasting integration with Google’s other 3D VR creation tool Blocks (2017), and the ability to export creations to Sketchfab Google Poly.

It’s uncertain how much of this interoperability the PSVR version will retain, or what Google has done to mitigate the platform’s less accurate motion controls, although it appears we’ll be finding out soon enough.

SEE ALSO
Google Shuts Down Internal VR Film Studio Spotlight Stories

Special thanks to Twitter user Max Ledroom for pointing out the news.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Brian Brown

    As of now Tilt Brush requires 6DoF. I wonder how functional it will be on PSVR?

    • nice

      PSVR have 6dof tho. Just limited, like with CV1 and sensors only in front of you. It will be fine.

  • Xron

    Hope we will see some interesting designs from Psvr crowd.

  • Given the dimension of the PSVR market, it seems a nice idea to me!

  • MadridiCooL

    Google Earth, Please!!!