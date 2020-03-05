Google has taken its sweet time bringing its VR creation app Tilt Brush (2016) to PSVR, although having recently slimmed down the app to fit on the modest mobile chipset of Oculus Quest may have given the company needed incentive to finally launch on PSVR. According to data scraped from the PlayStation Store, Tilt Brush could be right around the corner.

PSN data obtained by Gamstat indicates that a listing for Tilt Brush has been recently created for America, Europe and Japan regions.

All games on the PlayStation Store have an identifier code which is listed in the game’s URL. Gamstat has recovered the following store identifiers for Tilt Brush:

America – CUSA18125_00

Europe – CUSA18231_00

Japan – CUSA18283_00

An image was also scraped from the listing, noting that Sony Interactive Entertainment is the app’s publisher.

Although Google has yet to officially announce Tilt Brush for PSVR, the reported data seems to strongly indicate a nearby release on the platform.

Originally launched on PC VR headsets in 2016, Google’s Tilt Brush has become fully-featured VR creation tool, boasting integration with Google’s other 3D VR creation tool Blocks (2017), and the ability to export creations to Sketchfab Google Poly.

It’s uncertain how much of this interoperability the PSVR version will retain, or what Google has done to mitigate the platform’s less accurate motion controls, although it appears we’ll be finding out soon enough.

Special thanks to Twitter user Max Ledroom for pointing out the news.