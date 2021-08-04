Following a report back in May detailing specs for Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 VR headset, a fresh report has appeared that echoes a few of these claims and asserts some new information too, including additional hardware info and the revelation that Sony is allegedly focusing on bringing both console-quality AAA games and hybrid flatscreen/VR titles to the PS5 platform.

Many of the specs listed below were subject of the reports made in both May (UploadVR) and June (Bloomberg). Road to VR wasn’t able to independently any of these claims, so take them with a grain of salt.

Here’s a recap of what we’ve heard so far, and then what’s presented in the new report. The next-gen PSVR is said to include:

  • 4.1MP (2,000 × 2,040) per-eye resolution OLED
  • IPD adjustment dial
  • Eye-tracking capable of foveated rendering
  • USB-C tether to PS5
  • Inside-out tracking
  • Head-mounted haptics
  • Holiday 2022 release date

A new report by YouTube channel PSVR without Parole maintains the headset is internally called ‘Next Gen VR’, or NGVR for short. This, along with the following information, was supposedly released yesterday at a virtual summit for prospective game developers.

The headset’s display is said to be an HDR-capable OLED, and offer a 110-degree FOV, which is slightly larger than the original’s 100-degree FOV. Lenses are said to be of a fresnel design, which may reduce the weight of the headset over the original PSVR’s conventional plano-convex lenses.

In addition to eye-tracking and foveated rendering, Sony is supposedly implementing something called “flexible scale rendering” (FSR) on PS5 for its next-gen headset. It sounds similar to Oculus’ fixed foveated rendering (FFR) technique, which automatically adjusts the level of eye texture foveation based on GPU utilization.

Next-gen PSVR controllers | Image courtesy Sony

The report claims the next-gen PSVR will be bundled with its still-unnamed controllers, which were publicly revealed back in March. Sony says the controllers include the same adaptive triggers as the PS5 DualSense controller, however the report adds that they will include capacitive touch sensors as well, which are placed accordingly to detect the position of the thumb, index, and middle finger.

Sony’s closed-door conference was said to feature a call to action to move away from VR experiences, and focus more on console-quality AAA games. This includes VR-compatible hybrid games which are designed for dual use on traditional flatscreens and the VR headset, for example Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Dreams, and No Man’s Sky.

Sony is allegedly going to make it possible to download whichever version of the game you want so users can save on bandwidth and local storage. It’s claimed that developers behind original PSVR games will be incentivized to remaster games for the new headset, however no mention was made of backwards compatibility.

If the report(s) can be believed, it seems Sony is courting a large audience of developers for its upcoming next-gen headset. PSVR without Parole specifies that we’ll learn more about launch plans and specs in early 2022, however at this pace we may be finding out much more in the months to come as further leaks inevitably arise. One thing is certain though: Sony previously said it won’t be launching in 2021.

  • Rudl Za Vedno

    Still 110-degree FOV in 2022? That’s VERY disappointing. Everything else looks top notch. Do you think FOV is horizontal or diagonal?

    • Blaexe

      Should be horizontal, so roughly at Index level. Personally I expected more aswell, especially for a headset releasing at the end of 2022 with at least a 5 years lifetime.

      • Rudl Za Vedno

        Let’s hope it really is horizontal. I can live with 110 horizontal FOV if price is Quest 2 competitive. That would mean 20 degrees real life increase over PSVR, which would be still meaningful upgrade. But diagonal 110 would be a total disappointment and a no buy at least for me.

        • Blaexe

          That guy in the video says slightly bigger than the Index.

      • Bob

        Have to agree with Rudl Za Vedno on this one; 110 diagonal simply isn’t good enough for a device that is rumored to launch at the tail end of 2022.Technology has to move forward even if that means a slightly larger former factor to accommodate larger lenses. If presence and immersion is the goal, then keeping binocular-like FOV for another five to six years isn’t going to cut it. Period.

        Besides, the PSVR is a home device designed to be tethered with the PS5 so the HMD size shouldn’t be of a concern to the majority of users as long as isn’t at ridiculous levels.

        • Charles

          I would like more FOV, but be careful what you wish for. Everyone kept demanding more FOV, so HTC obliged with the Vive Pro 2 – but they cheated, and ended up ruining the headset. They gave it more horizontal FOV simply by reducing stereo overlap. Poor stereo overlap ruins the experience for most people. The Vive Pro 2 dropped stereo overlap below the minimum acceptable threshold.

    • Elite-Force_Cinema

      And disappointing means you do not like the company! Get your facts right on what the word disappointing means, you FOV shill!!!!

  • Sean Lumly

    In my opinion: this should have been the norm since the beginning of this young industry.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      Oh yeah, technology that wasn’t available 5-6 years ago, or even in the 90’s.

  • mappo

    Have they stated whether it’ll be single panel or dual panels? The phrasing used here implies single panel, which would be disappointing.

    • Charles

      “4.1MP (2,000 × 2,040) per-eye resolution OLED” implies to me that it’s 2 screens.

      • mappo

        I think that statement is unclear and could be interpreted either way, and the other mention of the screen/s:

        , “The headset’s display is said to be an HDR-capable OLED

        is definitely singular. But there’s no explicit mention of either single or dual panels, hence my question.

  • Nothing to see here

    Not going to be too picky with the next PSVR. Whatever it is, it will be a massive upgrade to the current PSVR. The feature I really want is something smaller and lighter than the current bulky headset.

  • jbob4mall

    It has to be much cheaper than the quest 2.

    • R3ST4RT

      Why? Because you need to buy a PS5? Also, I don’t believe it would be possible to sell it much cheaper than a Quest 2. Facebook is already taking a loss on the hardware in an attempt to dominate the VR space and make money on software.

  • wheeler

    Hopefully they have some “designed from the ground up for VR” AAA stuff. Flat->VR conversions like the NMS port can make VR seem like a gimmick.

    If we’re talking late 2022 / early 2023, you need to give people a better reason to wear a headset than just VR’s visual perspective (which is still quite limited and uncomfortable) and gimmicky motion controller mappings on top of flat inputs. The honeymoon phase doesn’t last forever and they’re going to have to impress a large number of existing PSVR gamers for whom that initial distraction of pure VR spectacle (that VR companies can coast on for a while in new markets) won’t hold up as well. If you have the resources, show people the real value of VR with AAA productions that actually take advantage of VR. E.g. get Kojima working on a VR title and let him flesh out and obsess over the interactive affordances of VR–he would make H3VR levels of firearm simulation a side mode.